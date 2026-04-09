LIVE LEVREMEMBERS INSIDER REPORT

Tonight, I’m going LIVE with the truth behind the headlines — not the noise, not the spin — the REAL story:

This so-called Iran “peace deal”? It’s not peace. It’s a setup.

Markets didn’t just react — they were positioned BEFORE the announcement. Millions, even hundreds of millions made while you were being told a story.

Venezuela is quietly being brought back online — oil flowing, sanctions bending.

Putin is benefiting from every second of this chaos.

The Epstein files? Still controlled, still hidden.

Pam Bondi refusing to testify — ask yourself why.

Tulsi on the edge.

And elections? Being reshaped right in front of you.

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👉 This is not random. This is power in motion.

💥 If you want to understand what’s REALLY happening behind the scenes — join me LIVE.

🚨 TAKE ACTION — THIS IS YOUR MOMENT 🚨

📧 Call Congress. Be heard. Register for our protest:

callcongress@proton.me

📧 Join our volunteer movement — we are organizing NOW:

Levpttp@proton.me

💥 MOST IMPORTANT — BECOME A PAID SUBSCRIBER

This is how we grow.

This is how we beat the algorithm.

This is how I keep bringing you the truth, protect my family, and continue this fight.

Support directly if you can:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

❤️ And if you can’t contribute financially — listen to me:

You are STILL part of this family.

You can:

• Like

• Share

• Restack

• Comment

• Spread the word

That is just as powerful.

We are not just a community.

We are a movement.

And movements don’t wait.

They act.

Let’s go.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.