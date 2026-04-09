LIVE LEVREMEMBERS INSIDER REPORT

Tonight, I’m going LIVE with the truth behind the headlines — not the noise, not the spin — the REAL story:
This so-called Iran “peace deal”? It’s not peace. It’s a setup.
Markets didn’t just react — they were positioned BEFORE the announcement. Millions, even hundreds of millions made while you were being told a story.
Venezuela is quietly being brought back online — oil flowing, sanctions bending.
Putin is benefiting from every second of this chaos.
The Epstein files? Still controlled, still hidden.
Pam Bondi refusing to testify — ask yourself why.
Tulsi on the edge.
And elections? Being reshaped right in front of you.
👉 This is not random. This is power in motion.
💥 If you want to understand what’s REALLY happening behind the scenes — join me LIVE.
🚨 TAKE ACTION — THIS IS YOUR MOMENT 🚨
📧 Call Congress. Be heard. Register for our protest:
callcongress@proton.me
📧 Join our volunteer movement — we are organizing NOW:
Levpttp@proton.me
💥 MOST IMPORTANT — BECOME A PAID SUBSCRIBER
This is how we grow.
This is how we beat the algorithm.
This is how I keep bringing you the truth, protect my family, and continue this fight.
Support directly if you can:
Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS
Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com
❤️ And if you can’t contribute financially — listen to me:
You are STILL part of this family.
You can:
• Like
• Share
• Restack
• Comment
• Spread the word
That is just as powerful.
We are not just a community.
We are a movement.
And movements don’t wait.
They act.
Let’s go.
-Lev Parnas
P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.
And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear
Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.