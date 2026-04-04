LIVE Trump Is Losing The War and The Country w/ Joy Reid and special guest Lev Parnas

SPECIAL YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS — INSIDER BREAKDOWN WITH JOY ANN REID

I’m joining Joy Ann Reid for a powerful, no-holds-barred conversation about what’s really happening right now — from the war overseas to the battle unfolding here at home.

From my insider perspective, I’m breaking down how Donald Trump is losing ground on both fronts — what the media is missing, what’s happening behind the scenes, and why this moment is more critical than ever. This is not spin. This is not filtered. This is the reality they don’t want you to hear.

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If you want the truth — the real strategy, the real consequences, and what comes next — you do not want to miss this.

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— Lev Parnas

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