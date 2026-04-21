LIVE VOICE FROM UKRAINE

Tonight, we go live with a raw, unfiltered look behind the scenes of what’s really happening in Ukraine — not the headlines, not the polished narratives, but the truth from the ground and from inside the rooms where decisions are being made.

Share

We’re breaking down:

The latest escalation in the war between Ukraine and Russia

The growing shadow role of Iran and what it means for global stability

The widening impact across the Middle East and how it all connects

What I’m hearing directly from sources — the moves happening right now that the media hasn’t caught up to yet

This is not just another update. This is the insider perspective — the kind of information you only get when you’ve lived it, seen it, and still have the connections to understand what’s coming next.

👉 Join us live. Be informed. Stay ahead.

NOW MORE THAN EVER — I NEED YOUR SUPPORT

This platform is independent. No corporate backing. No filters. Just the truth — and that only works because of you.

If you can:

Become a paid subscriber — this fuels everything we do and helps break through the algorithm so more people see the truth

Support directly: Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com If you can’t contribute financially:

You are still part of this family — and you matter.



Subscribe (free)

Like

Comment

Share / Restack

Every action helps amplify this message and grow this movement.

This is bigger than a show. This is a movement.

And together — we make sure the truth is heard.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.