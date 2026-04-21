Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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LIVE VOICE FROM UKRAINE

A recording from Lev Parnas's live video
Lev Parnas's avatar
Lev Parnas
Apr 21, 2026

Tonight, we go live with a raw, unfiltered look behind the scenes of what’s really happening in Ukraine — not the headlines, not the polished narratives, but the truth from the ground and from inside the rooms where decisions are being made.

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We’re breaking down:

  • The latest escalation in the war between Ukraine and Russia

  • The growing shadow role of Iran and what it means for global stability

  • The widening impact across the Middle East and how it all connects

  • What I’m hearing directly from sources — the moves happening right now that the media hasn’t caught up to yet

This is not just another update. This is the insider perspective — the kind of information you only get when you’ve lived it, seen it, and still have the connections to understand what’s coming next.

👉 Join us live. Be informed. Stay ahead.

NOW MORE THAN EVER — I NEED YOUR SUPPORT

This platform is independent. No corporate backing. No filters. Just the truth — and that only works because of you.

If you can:

  • Subscribe (free)

  • Like

  • Comment

  • Share / Restack

Every action helps amplify this message and grow this movement.

This is bigger than a show. This is a movement.
And together — we make sure the truth is heard.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.

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