LIVE VOICE FROM UKRAINE

This isn’t the version of the war you’re hearing on cable news.

Join me for a special “Voice from Ukraine” live with an incredible panel: Ken Harbaugh, Oleksandr Bolbirer, and special guests Jason Smart and Olga Lautman.

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We’re not just talking headlines—we’re connecting the dots behind the scenes:

What’s really happening inside Russia right now

How Ukraine is hitting back in ways the media isn’t fully reporting

The geopolitical moves you’re not being told about

And the truth about where this war is heading next

This is raw, unfiltered, insider perspective—the kind of conversation you won’t hear anywhere else. No spin. No delay. Just real information from people who are watching it unfold in real time.

⚠️ THIS IS IMPORTANT — AND I NEED YOU WITH ME

If you believe in independent voices, if you believe in truth over narratives, then this is where you need to be.

👉 Become a paid subscriber today.

That’s what powers this platform. That’s what allows me to bring voices like this together and give you the truth without interference.

👉 Support directly if you can:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

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Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

👉 Join the movement:

Subscribe. Like. Comment. Restack. Share this with someone who needs to hear it.

And if you can’t contribute financially—you’re still part of this family. Every share, every comment, every voice matters.

We’re building something bigger than just a show. This is a movement.

And right now—truth matters more than ever.

-Lev Parnas

PS: If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book that connects the dots you’re watching play out in real time between Putin, Trump, and Ukraine

And while you’re there, support Ukraine by grabbing Voice from Ukraine gear. This is more than a community. It’s a movement—and we’re not backing down