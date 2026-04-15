🚨 LIVE: VOICE FROM UKRAINE — WHAT THEY’RE NOT TELLING YOU 🚨

Nobody in the mainstream media is connecting the dots… but we will.

Tonight, we’re breaking down the real story behind the growing axis between Russia, Iran, and China — and how what’s happening right now is not isolated conflict… it’s coordinated global strategy.

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While the headlines distract you, here’s what’s actually happening:

China is quietly backing Iran and expanding its influence while warning the U.S. to stay out

Russia is benefiting economically and strategically from the chaos, even as it shares intelligence behind the scenes

Global energy routes are being manipulated, triggering inflation and instability worldwide

This isn’t just about Ukraine.

This isn’t just about Iran.

This is about a shifting world order — and most people don’t even realize it yet.

Join me live as we expose what’s really happening, what it means for Ukraine, for the United States, and for the future of global power.

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— Lev Parnas

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.