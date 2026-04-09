LIVE VOICE FROM UKRAINE

This is not just another update. This is the reality they don’t want you to see.

Join me live with Oleksandr Bolbirer and Kenneth Harbaugh as we break down what’s really happening right now—

from the elections shaping power in Hungary under Viktor Orbán, to how Ukraine is not backing down, not breaking—but fighting back harder than ever.

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While the headlines spin narratives, we’re bringing you the truth from the ground, from insiders, from people who understand exactly what’s at stake.

⚠️ This is about democracy.

⚠️ This is about war.

⚠️ This is about the future—and whether our voices will actually be heard.

And I’m telling you right now—we are not staying silent.

🔥 JOIN US LIVE. BE PART OF THE MOVEMENT.

This platform isn’t just a show—it’s a force. A growing movement of people who refuse to be lied to, who refuse to sit back, and who are ready to stand up and be heard.

👉 Join the movement: levpttp@proton.me

💥 Become a PAID SUBSCRIBER — this is critical.

This isn’t just support… this is what fuels everything we’re building.

It helps us break the algorithm, expand this platform, reach more people, and continue bringing you the truth they don’t want out there.

Without you, this doesn’t grow.

With you—we become unstoppable.

💥 Support the mission (separate lines):

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And for those who can’t contribute financially—I understand. And you are still a huge part of this.

Everyone can do something:

✔️ Share this

✔️ Restack

✔️ Comment

✔️ Like

✔️ Bring someone new into this community

That’s how movements grow. That’s how voices get louder. That’s how change actually happens.

This is Voice from Ukraine.

This is truth from the front lines.

And together—we’re going to make our voices heard.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.