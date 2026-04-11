LIVE w/ JOY REID and LEV PARNAS

Join me for a special breaking live with Joy Ann Reid as we dive straight into the story everyone is talking about.

We’re breaking it all down — what happened, why it happened, the timing behind it, and what it really means moving forward. No spin. No distractions. Just the truth, from people who understand what’s really going on behind the scenes.

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This is one of those moments where everything connects — and we’re going to walk you through it step by step.

You don’t want to miss this episode.

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Lev Parnas for Congress

Florida’s 27th District

Speak Truth. Fight Back. Take Action.

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