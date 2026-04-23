LIVE w/ JOY REID and LEV PARNAS

I’m joining Joy Reid for a critical conversation you’re not going to hear anywhere else. While the media keeps chasing headlines, we’re going deeper — into what’s really happening behind the scenes with so-called “election reform” and how it’s being weaponized right now.

Share

This isn’t theory. This is a coordinated effort unfolding in real time — and most people don’t even see it yet.

I’ve been warning you: watch what they do, not what they say.

Tonight, we connect the dots.

📢 CALL TO ACTION — THIS IS WHERE YOU COME IN

If you’ve been following my work, you know this isn’t just content — it’s a mission.

👉 Register now: callsforcongress@proton.me

We are building a national movement. Thousands of calls are already happening every single day — but we need more voices. This is how we make noise they can’t ignore.

SUPPORT THE MISSION

If you believe in getting the truth out before it’s too late, the most powerful thing you can do is become a paid subscriber.

Paid subscriptions don’t just support the work — they break the algorithm, push this information further, and allow us to stay independent.

If you want to contribute directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

AND IF YOU CAN’T CONTRIBUTE — YOU’RE STILL PART OF THIS

This is bigger than money. This is about movement.

Every single person can do something:

✔️ Become a free subscriber

✔️ Restack

✔️ Like

✔️ Comment

✔️ Share this with people who need to see it

That’s how we grow. That’s how we win.

FINAL WORD

The reason I bring you this information is simple: because it matters. Because most people won’t hear it anywhere else. And because together — we are louder than they expect.

This is not just a community.

This is a movement.

And together… we don’t stop.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.