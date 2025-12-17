MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Bongino out/Wiles next/MAGA EXODUS begins

Folks — MAJOR BREAKING LIVE with Dean Blundell and you do not want to miss this. The exodus is beginning. My sources have been telling you for months that Dan Bongino is on his way out, and now the reporting is catching up. At the same time, Susie Wiles—Trump’s chief of staff, the gatekeeper he’s called “the second most powerful person in America”—just went on the record in a way that looks like she’s laying down her exit ramps. This isn’t chaos. This is the inner circle positioning for what comes next.

And let me be clear: this is not the time to celebrate. When MAGA fractures, the most dangerous people don’t disappear—they fight to grab the wheel. That’s why we have to push harder than ever. We’re going to break down who’s leaving, who’s staying, who’s trying to take control, and why these “escape routes” matter—because this is how the machine protects itself while the country pays the price.

We’re not just watching a political story—we’re watching a power structure crack. And if we meet this moment with courage and action, we can stop them from regrouping and take our country back.

-Lev Parnas

