A Russian-Israeli spy.

Secret meetings.

Explosive bribery allegations against a sitting U.S. president.

Congressional hearings.

Cable news hysteria.

An impeachment push built on a single source.

It sounds like fiction.

It sounds like a Cold War spy novel.

But it’s not.

And now I need to take you back.

Share

Take yourself back to when the name Alexander Smirnov first broke into the national headlines.

Remember how fast it happened?

Overnight, Smirnov became the Republican star witness. The insider. The proof.

James Comer went on television describing him as credible. As reliable. As the smoking gun. The man whose allegations about Burisma and the Bidens would expose massive corruption by President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

The impeachment narrative accelerated.

Headlines exploded.

And then something happened.

I came out.

I began speaking publicly about what I knew — about timelines, about players, about how these networks operate. I contradicted the narrative. I contradicted Smirnov’s claims. I provided context that didn’t fit the story being sold to the American people.

And suddenly?

The same people who praised him folded.

The narrative flipped.

The “star witness” became a liability.

Then came the federal charges — alleging that Smirnov fabricated elements of his bribery story. Prosecutors accused him of lying about the core allegations that helped fuel impeachment proceedings.

Think about that.

The impeachment of a sitting U.S. president was propelled by allegations now alleged to be false.

And let me remind you — I didn’t just comment on this from the sidelines.

I testified before Congress under oath about all of this. I explained how these operations work — how foreign-connected narratives move through political operatives, how allegations get amplified before they’re verified, how impeachment talk can be fueled by claims that later collapse under scrutiny. I warned that what we were witnessing bore the hallmarks of influence campaigns I had seen before. I did not sit quietly. I did not hedge. I testified because I believed the American people deserved to know when a narrative being used to destabilize a presidency might have deeper roots than the headlines revealed.

When Smirnov’s arrest became public, given my history and the circles I’ve been part of, I was pulled directly into conversations that most people will never hear.

I was communicating with people connected to Hunter Biden’s legal team. I was in touch with individuals close to Smirnov’s family. I had lines into conversations surrounding his legal posture.

And I will never forget the moments where I felt — truly felt — that he was about to talk.

There were signals. Hesitations. Pauses. Indications that he understood the weight of what he was sitting on.

But I also felt something else.

Fear.

If you’ve been inside these circles like I have, you can sense it. The shift. The tightening. The calculation.

And then I saw it happen.

The tone changed. The posture changed. The willingness changed.

I remember telling Hunter Biden directly:

“They got to him.”

I said, “Watch how this plays out. He’s going to pivot. He’s going to retreat. And eventually this will soften.”

Fast forward to now.

While speaking with a reporter I’ve spoken to before — someone fully aware of my interactions in this saga — sends me an article and says, “Can you believe this?”

According to reporting, when people began asking where Alexander Smirnov was, he was still technically listed in the Bureau of Prisons system.

Still registered.

Still assigned to Federal Correctional Institution.

But physically?

Not there.

The article notes that when inquiries were made, officials said he remained “in custody” and “designated” to that facility — yet his precise location was unclear.

Think about that.

Listed.

Designated.

But not physically accounted for in a way that satisfied those asking questions.

At one point, according to the reporting, individuals were essentially told to check back later — that updates would come in “about 15 days.”

Fifteen days.

When you’re talking about the informant whose allegations fueled impeachment proceedings against a sitting president, “check back in 15 days” is not a small detail.

That’s not a parking ticket.

That’s a national political earthquake tied to one source.

And for months — months — there was confusion about where he was actually being held.

Article 👉 https://newrepublic.com/post/202897/fbi-informant-alexander-smirnov-lied-biden-released-jail

Now, let’s slow this down.

He was:

• The Republican star witness

• Then charged with fabricating claims

• Then held in federal custody

• Then effectively unaccounted for in a way that raised questions

And the media barely blinked.

That silence is louder than the headlines ever were.

I started making calls.

And what I began hearing — I’m not going to put all of it here yet — concerned me deeply.

Because now there is chatter. Quiet chatter. The kind of chatter you only hear when narratives are being recalibrated.

Discussions about reframing him.

Discussions about casting him as another example of “weaponization.”

Even speculation in certain circles about what Donald Trump could do regarding individuals tied to politically explosive investigations.

Am I saying a pardon is guaranteed? No.

Am I saying narratives are being prepared? That’s what I’m hearing.

And if you think that’s far-fetched, remember this:

He was once the Republican hero.

Then the alleged liar.

Now the disappearing figure.

Ask yourself why.

Ask yourself how a single informant’s claims could ignite impeachment proceedings — and then quietly dissolve from prime-time outrage.

This isn’t about party.

This is about how easily our institutions can be shaken by explosive allegations — and how quickly the architects of those allegations fade when they become inconvenient.

I’m not writing this as a commentator.

I’m writing this as someone who has lived inside those rooms. Who understands how influence works. How fear works. How leverage works.

And I’m telling you — what’s about to unfold matters.

🚨 ACTION TIME

We counter shadow politics by organizing.

SIGN THE EPSTEIN PETITION

Transparency must apply to everyone. If explosive allegations can be weaponized in one direction, then full disclosure must apply across the board.

Sign. Share. Demand accountability.

👉 https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

📩 VOLUNTEER

If you want to step beyond commentary and into action:

levpttp@proton.me

Movements aren’t built on posts. They’re built on people.

🔥 BECOME A PAID SUBSCRIBER

This is critical.

Paid subscriptions don’t just support me — they protect this platform.

They allow us to operate independently.

They help us push through algorithm suppression.

They expand reach when legacy media chooses silence.

If you believe the conversations happening here matter, this is how you strengthen them.

SUPPORT THE WORK

If you’re able:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/c97148365

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every dollar matters. It allows me to stay independent. It protects this voice from being influenced, pressured, or silenced. It allows me to travel when the story demands it, to sit in the rooms where decisions are being shaped, to maintain security when the heat rises, and to keep digging when others back away. This isn’t just about content — it’s about sustaining a platform that refuses to bow to power. Your support fuels the reporting, the movement, and the fight for our democracy.

And if you can’t contribute financially — you are still family.

Restack.

Share.

Forward.

Talk about it.

That matters just as much.

The story of Alexander Smirnov is not just about one informant.

It’s about how narratives are born.

How impeachment proceedings are fueled.

How political firestorms erupt.

And how quickly silence follows.

Let me be very clear about something.

I am not writing this as a commentator sitting safely behind a desk. I’m not repeating talking points I read online. I was an integral part of these worlds. I worked directly on behalf of Donald Trump. I worked alongside Rudy Giuliani. I sat in the rooms where narratives were shaped, where leverage was discussed, where strategy was mapped out. And after my arrest, I became intricately entwined with Hunter Biden and those around him — seeing the other side of the machine from the inside.

I have lived on both ends of this battlefield.

So when I tell you I recognize the shifts… I do.

When I tell you I can feel when pressure is applied behind the scenes… I can.

When I tell you this story is not over… it isn’t.

A lot of what I bring you makes powerful people uncomfortable. Some don’t want it exposed. Some don’t want it remembered. And some absolutely don’t want you connecting the dots.

That’s exactly why I need you with me.

Not passively reading. Not casually observing.

Engaged. Supporting. Amplifying.

Share

Because when you understand how these operations actually work — how narratives are built, weaponized, and quietly rewritten — you realize something chilling:

This isn’t chaos.

It’s strategy.

And the only thing stronger than strategy in the shadows… is an informed public that refuses to look away.

That’s why your support matters. That’s why becoming a paid subscriber matters. That’s why sharing this matters.

Because what’s coming next will not be random.

And we need to be ready.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, make sure to stop by LevRemembers.com and grab your WolfPack gear. I want you standing with us, visibly, proudly, unmistakably. The Wolfpack isn’t just merch — it’s a signal. It tells the people in power we are organized, we are informed, and we are not afraid. Every hat, every shirt, every piece of Wolfpack gear turns one voice into many. When you wear it, you’re telling the world you believe in accountability, truth, and community. You’re showing others they’re not alone — and that matters more than you think. So suit up, represent, and let them see the movement coming.