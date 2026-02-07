I need you to take a breath and read this slowly, because the mood around Trump shifted again overnight — and people inside his political universe are describing something very different from the public posture of confidence.

Multiple individuals in contact with senior figures are talking about anger, blame, and a search for who may become the next liability as the Epstein story continues to evolve.

Here’s what I’m being told.

According to a source familiar with the reaction, the President was fully aware of the content of the video before it was reposted. The suggestion now circulating publicly — that someone else is responsible or that it slipped through — is a lie.

What truly rattled aides, I’m told.

When criticism began building, Trump was overheard making clear he had no intention of apologizing. One person relaying the moment said the line was delivered with what they described as a smirk, almost dismissive of the fallout that others in the building were already bracing for.

And If you want to understand the real stress point, it’s this:

People around Trump increasingly believe they do not know what is coming next.

Who talks.

What surfaces.

Which connection becomes tomorrow’s headline.

One person briefed on conversations described it to me this way:

“It’s not the last story. It’s the next one.”

That is the atmosphere.

Now I want to tell you what I’m hearing about Howard Lutnick, because this is where voices around Trump say the temperature really spiked.

According to multiple people relaying conversations inside the political orbit, Trump is described as furious — not primarily about renewed scrutiny of Lutnick’s past associations or business history, but about the feeling that Lutnick walked straight into the spotlight at the worst possible moment. The complaint, as it’s being told to me, is simple: why step in front of cameras, why freelance, why make categorical statements, when everyone expects more material could still surface?

One source summed up Trump’s mood this way: he believes Lutnick put him in a box he didn’t need to be in.

In high-pressure environments, frustration quickly turns into blame, and blame often turns into isolation. I’m not reporting a decision — I’m reporting the chatter — and the chatter is that Lutnick may have made himself expendable.

What my sources keep stressing to me is this: the panic isn’t about what has already come out — it’s about what they believe is still sitting out there waiting to explode. The unknown is what is freezing people. Inside the White House and across the GOP, they are gaming out scenarios, asking who might be named next, what relationships might be traced next, what thread could suddenly become public. And every time they run those drills, many of those lines, in their view, keep bending back toward the same orbit — Trump’s circle, the usual power brokers, and questions that inevitably drift toward Russia. One person told me, “It’s not today’s headline — it’s the one we can’t see yet.” That fear is shaping decisions right now.

At the same time, I am hearing increasing chatter that Susie Wiles is thinking about distance.

The way it was explained to me: when professionals start evaluating timelines and trajectories instead of messaging plans, it means they are gaming out outcomes.

That is a very different mindset than confidence.

What I’m hearing now is even more combustible. Republicans on the Hill and operatives tied to the party are, according to multiple people I speak with, feeling the ground move under their feet. Offices are getting flooded, donors are asking questions, and members are trying to figure out how close they can afford to stand if the story expands again. One source told me, “Everyone’s calculating survival.” And when survival mode kicks in, politics changes fast.

Here’s how another person described Trump’s mindset to me: like a cornered animal. When someone believes the walls are closing in, they don’t slow down — they look for escape routes, leverage, and ways to reset the battlefield. That is why figures working the levers of power behind the scenes — people like Stephen Miller and others shaping the strategy — are, in the view of critics, doubling down on structural plays. You see it in the continued push for the so-called Save America Act, and in the broader conversations about “election reform” that allies such as Tulsi Gabbard have been orbiting.

That’s why time suddenly matters so much.

Because once systems change, reversing them becomes exponentially harder. And many of the people watching this unfold believe waiting politely for the next development is no longer a plan.

Which is why February 11 in Washington is not symbolic.

It’s pressure — at the moment pressure is felt the most.

On February 11th, I will be in Washington, D.C.

I will carry the signatures of citizens who believe delay has gone on long enough. I will also be delivering research compiled by independent journalists like Ellie Leonard, Zev Shalev, Kait Justice, and the Krassenstein brothers who keep digging — people willing to document connections and timelines others hesitate to touch.

The goal is simple:

Make it impossible for elected officials to pretend the public is not demanding answers.

I mean this.

You belong here whether or not you give a dollar.

You can:

subscribe, sign the petition, share, forward, talk to friends.

Democracy is sustained by engagement, not transactions.

The expectation is not payment.

The expectation is participation.

Something Is Shifting

When insiders begin whispering.

When blame starts moving.

When people think about exits.

It means pressure is working.

We are entering a new phase.

Stay close.

More is coming.

-Lev Parnas

