MAJOR DEVELOPING STORY: The Truth About Howard Lutnick Is Finally Surfacing with with Lev Parnas and Zev Shalev

You don’t want to miss this, folks. This is one of those moments where the noise is loud, the spin is everywhere — and the truth is buried on purpose. Join me and Zev Shalev for a special live as we break down the explosive developments surrounding Howard Lutnick and what’s really unfolding behind the scenes. We’re not just repeating headlines. We’re connecting dots. We’re asking the hard questions. And we’re exposing what others are afraid to touch.

There’s a reason certain names keep surfacing. There’s a reason certain stories are being rushed, buried, or twisted. Zev and I are going to walk you through what matters, what’s being overlooked, and why this moment is bigger than most people realize. If you care about accountability, transparency, and the future of this country — this is a must-watch.

And that’s not all. There is big news coming — the kind of news that shifts the landscape. Stay tuned. Things are moving quickly, and you’re going to want to be ahead of it, not reacting after the fact.

Now more than ever, I need you to stand with us. Sign the petition. Add your name. Demand accountability. The louder our collective voice, the harder it is to ignore. This movement only works if we move together.

🐺 Start here: Sign the Epstein accountability petition.

Your name matters. Numbers matter. Lawmakers must see that the demand for truth is organized, serious, and relentless.

👉 https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

🐺 Volunteer.

Want to fight back in a real way?

Email levpttp@protonmail.com.

Research teams. Communications. Organizing. Amplifying.

This is how citizen movements outwork powerful institutions.

🐺 Become a paid subscriber.

This is the backbone. Corporations fund narratives. Billionaires own megaphones.

Your subscription keeps this platform independent, mobile, protected, and able to keep digging.

It helps us fight the algorithms that try to bury uncomfortable truths.

🐺 If you can, every dollar matters:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/c97148365

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

No corporate masters.

No hidden sponsors.

Just people.

Every dollar supports travel, security, research, and the ability to continue standing up to those who expect us to fold.

And hear me on this:

If you cannot give financially, you are still essential.

Bring three people.

Forward the letters.

Post the facts.

Start conversations.

Movements grow because ordinary people decide they matter.

You matter.

Because this fight doesn’t end with one scandal.

It is about every future cover-up.

Every abuse of power.

Every time they hope the public forgets.

No.

Not anymore.

Enough is enough.

Today the Wolfpack stands. Tomorrow it grows. And we do not stop until truth outruns intimidation.

They hoped exposure would fade.

Instead — they created us.

🐺 Wear it proudly.

Get your Wolfpack gear at LevRemembers.com. Let them see us in the streets, in hearings, in airports, in everyday life.

Visible.

United.

Unafraid.

We are only getting started.

Proud Wolf Pack Member

-Lev Parnas