MAJOR ENDORSEMENT: Cliff Schecter & Blue Amp Media Rally Behind Lev Parnas for Congress

I want to start off by thanking Cliff Schecter, David Shuster, and the Blue Amp Team for their endorsement of my run for Congress in Florida’s 27th District. That support means more than words can express—and I promise you this: I will not let you down. Not you, not our community, and not the people who are counting on us to stand up when others won’t.

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But let’s be clear— We are living through a moment of nonstop breaking news, chaos, and decisions that are shaping the future of our democracy in real time. That’s why this isn’t just a campaign—it’s a movement. Every show, every report, every live update we do is about keeping you informed, ahead of the narrative, and empowered with the truth. If you’re watching, if you’re reading, you’re already part of something that’s growing fast—and it’s becoming one of the most watched, most trusted platforms because we say what others won’t.

Now I need you with me.

If you can, become a paid subscriber. That support doesn’t just help—it fuels everything we’re building. It keeps this platform independent, strengthens our reach, and helps us break through the noise.

If you’re able to contribute directly, here’s how you can support the mission:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And if you want to support the campaign directly, go to levparnas.org—every contribution helps us take this fight where it matters most.

But I also want to say this clearly—if you can’t contribute financially, you are still family. This movement is not about money, it’s about people. And every single one of you can make an impact.

Subscribe (it’s free).

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Bring more people into this community—because that’s how we grow, that’s how we break through, and that’s how we take our democracy back.

This is not just a platform.

This is not just a campaign.

This is a movement.

— Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress | Florida-27

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.