My dear Lev Remembers family,

Memorial Day is not just a holiday.

Memorial Day is a sacred obligation.

It is the day we stop and remember the men and women who put on the uniform of the United States of America, went where their country asked them to go, and never made it home.

They were not statistics.

They were sons and daughters. Mothers and fathers. Husbands and wives. Brothers and sisters. Best friends. Neighbors. Young Americans with dreams, families, futures, and people waiting for them to walk back through the door.

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Instead, their families received folded flags.

Their children grew up without a parent.

Their mothers and fathers learned how to live with a pain that never truly leaves.

And why did they sacrifice everything?

They did not die for a political party.

They did not die for one president.

They did not die so one man could rule this country through fear, intimidation, corruption and blind loyalty.

They died defending the Constitution of the United States.

They died defending our right to speak freely.

Our right to vote.

Our right to protest.

Our right to worship as we choose.

Our right to live in a country governed by laws, not by the personal demands of a would-be king.

They died believing that America was supposed to remain a free nation — a democracy where power belongs to the people, not an authoritarian dictatorship where citizens are expected to bow their heads, stay quiet and obey one man.

That is the meaning of Memorial Day.

It is not only remembering how they died.

It is remembering what they died protecting.

And on this Memorial Day, we are being forced to confront an unbearable truth: while we honor generations of fallen American heroes, more American service members have now been killed in a war Donald Trump chose to launch against Iran — a war pursued without a declaration of war from Congress, and one that has faced congressional efforts to limit continued military operations without authorization.

According to reporting published this Memorial Day weekend, 13 United States service members have been killed since hostilities with Iran began in late February. Among them were Ashley Pruitt, Nicole Amor and Ariana Savino. Their names must not disappear into the noise of politics or the next news cycle. They were Americans. They were loved. Their lives mattered.

Thirteen American lives.

Thirteen families forever changed.

Thirteen reminders that war is never just a press conference, a headline, a campaign slogan or a television talking point.

War is people.

War is a mother staring at her phone, praying it does not ring.

War is a child waiting for a parent who will never come through the front door again.

War is a spouse standing beside a flag-draped casket, trying to understand why the person they loved is gone.

War is young American men and women sent into danger by political leaders who will never carry the burden their families must carry forever.

And let me be very clear:

I believe Donald Trump placed American troops in harm’s way in a war that never should have happened.

A war without moral justification.

A war without the constitutional accountability the American people deserve before our sons and daughters are sent to die.

And now, on Memorial Day, the same president responsible for placing Americans into that danger has proclaimed a day of prayer for permanent peace. But words about peace mean nothing if you are willing to send American troops into an unnecessary war.

Wreaths mean nothing if you treat the lives of those still serving as disposable.

Flags mean nothing if you attack the Constitution those fallen heroes swore to defend.

You cannot honor American service members while undermining the very democracy they sacrificed their lives to protect.

You cannot claim to love the military while sending troops into a war without the accountability of Congress and the American people.

You cannot claim to be “America First” while American families are burying their loved ones because of decisions made by one man.

And you cannot claim to honor the fallen while trying to turn the country they died for into something they never fought for: a nation governed by fear, loyalty tests, intimidation and authoritarian power.

Our fallen heroes did not die so Americans would be afraid to speak.

They did not die so journalists would be silenced.

They did not die so judges would be attacked for following the law.

They did not die so citizens would be threatened for protesting.

They did not die so the Constitution could be pushed aside whenever it became inconvenient for Donald Trump.

They did not die so America could become a country where one man declares himself above the law and millions of people simply accept it.

They died so we could remain free.

Free to disagree.

Free to organize.

Free to vote.

Free to demand accountability.

Free to stand up to any president — Republican or Democrat — who abuses the power of the office.

Free to say, without fear, that no president owns this country.

Free to say that America does not belong to Donald Trump.

Free to say that we do not have a king.

That is why Memorial Day cannot simply be a day of remembrance.

It must also be a day of recommitment.

A recommitment to the Constitution.

A recommitment to democracy.

A recommitment to the truth that the rights we enjoy today were purchased with the lives of Americans who never got to come home.

We owe them more than a moment of silence.

We owe them more than flowers on graves.

We owe them more than patriotic speeches from politicians who have forgotten the meaning of sacrifice.

We owe them the courage to defend what they died for.

And right now, defending what they died for means using our voices.

It means refusing to be silent while our democracy is attacked.

It means refusing to be silent while our Constitution is weakened.

It means refusing to be silent while more American troops are put in danger by reckless decisions made without accountability.

It means peacefully organizing, speaking out, contacting our elected representatives, showing up, voting, and making certain that the American people — not one authoritarian leader — decide the future of this nation.

But I also need to be honest with you: our voices cannot break through if we allow them to be buried, muted or lost in an algorithm that rewards distraction while the truth struggles to be heard.

That is why I am asking each and every one of you, especially today, to like this letter, comment on it, restack it and share it with someone who needs to read it. Help carry this message beyond our community. Help make certain that the sacrifice of our fallen heroes, the danger facing our democracy, and the lives of American service members are not pushed aside or ignored.

And if you are able, I humbly ask you to become a paid subscriber. Your support does more than help this platform grow. It helps this reporting reach more people. It helps me remain independent. It allows me to continue speaking truth to power without corporate sponsors, without gatekeepers and without anyone telling me what I can and cannot say.

For those who have asked how to support this work directly, you can also contribute through:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

I do not take your support for granted. I know these are difficult times for many families. Whether you become a paid subscriber, contribute directly, restack this letter, leave a comment or simply share it with one person, you are helping keep this voice independent and helping make certain that truth is not silenced.

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Because every generation is asked to defend freedom in its own way.

The men and women we honor today were called to defend it on battlefields far from home.

Many of them paid the ultimate price.

Our battle is not with weapons.

Our battle is with our voices.

Our courage.

Our refusal to look away.

Our refusal to surrender the democracy they died defending.

And on this day, as American families once again grieve the loss of loved ones killed in service to this nation, we must ask ourselves a very simple question:

What kind of country are we leaving behind in their name?

A free country governed by the Constitution?

Or a frightened country governed by one man?

A democracy where the people still have a voice?

Or an authoritarian nation where silence becomes survival?

That choice is now ours.

The fallen cannot rise from their graves to defend the Constitution again.

The thirteen American service members recently killed cannot come home and demand answers for the war that took their lives.

The generations of Americans who gave everything cannot stand beside us today and remind us what freedom costs.

But we know.

And because we know, we have a duty.

Today, remember them.

Remember every soldier, sailor, Marine, airman and guardian who gave their life for this country.

Remember their families.

Remember the thirteen American service members whose loved ones are now grieving because Donald Trump placed American troops into a war that I believe never needed to happen.

Remember that every right we exercise, every word we speak, every vote we cast and every peaceful stand we take is possible because others were willing to give everything for this nation.

And then honor them in the only way that truly matters:

Do not surrender the country they died protecting.

Do not be silent.

Do not be afraid.

Do not allow any president to convince you that loyalty to him matters more than loyalty to the Constitution.

They did not die for Donald Trump.

They did not die for a king.

They did not die for an authoritarian dictatorship.

They died for a free America.

They died for our Constitution.

They died for us.

Now it is our turn to stand up, use our voices, and make sure their sacrifice was not in vain.

With love, gratitude and determination,

Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away