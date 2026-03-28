NEW: Lev Parnas on Trump, Iran, Run For Congress & More

I join Raw America for an unfiltered, no-holds-barred interview — and this is one you do not want to miss.

First, from the bottom of my heart… thank you.

Thank you for the overwhelming love, prayers, and support you showed my family during one of the most important moments of our lives — the birth of our granddaughter, my son Aaron’s beautiful baby girl. Watching my son step into fatherhood… it’s something I can’t even fully put into words. Our family has grown, and so has my purpose.

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But while this personal moment has meant everything to me… I’ve also been in the middle of critical conversations and meetings.

And I’m telling you right now — there is serious trouble and chaos brewing inside the White House.

After these special elections… after the cracks we’re seeing politically… after what’s happening behind closed doors with the war, with Iran, with the backchannel deals — things are not what they’re pretending to be publicly.

You’ve already seen me start breaking it — from the Iran tanker situation to what’s really going on with Trump’s decision-making and the instability around him.

This is just the beginning.

👉 Watch me on Raw America — I’m laying it all out, unfiltered.

And later, I’ll be going LIVE to break even more down — everything I’m hearing, everything I’m seeing, and everything they don’t want you to know.

🔴 WHY THIS PLATFORM MATTERS — BECOME A PAID SUBSCRIBER

If you’ve been following me, you already know — I don’t sugarcoat it, and I don’t answer to anyone.

This platform is how we grow our voice.

This is how we stay independent.

This is how we beat the algorithms that try to bury the truth.

When you become a paid subscriber, you’re not just supporting me —

you’re making sure this information reaches more people, louder and stronger.

You also get access to exclusive lives, insider reports, and the ability to be part of the conversation directly.

👉 Become a paid subscriber today. Help me keep exposing what others won’t.

✊ VOLUNTEERS — THE BACKBONE OF THIS MOVEMENT

This movement is growing fast — and I can’t do it alone.

If you believe in what we’re building… if you want to be part of something bigger than just watching…

📩 Join the team: levpttp@proton.me

This is where real change starts — grassroots, people-powered, and fearless.

🇺🇸 MY CAMPAIGN — LEV PARNAS FOR CONGRESS (FL-27)

Let me be very clear — what we’re seeing right now is exactly why I’m running.

This isn’t politics as usual anymore.

This is about accountability. This is about truth. This is about standing up when others won’t.

I’m not backed by corporations.

I’m not backed by PACs.

I’m backed by YOU.

Every contribution matters. Every dollar helps us take this fight directly to Washington — and win.

👉 Support the campaign: levparnas.org

This is how we take this movement from the screen… to Congress.

📣 IF YOU CAN’T GIVE — YOU CAN STILL MAKE AN IMPACT

I know times are tough. I know there’s a lot going on.

But if you can’t contribute financially — you can still be a powerful part of this movement:

• Hit LIKE

• Share this post

• Restack it

• Send it to friends and family

Spreading the message is just as important.

That’s how we break through the noise.

❤️ SUPPORT MY WORK DIRECTLY

If you want to support me personally and help keep this mission going:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every bit of support helps me continue this fight — independently and without fear.

We are not just a community. We are a movement.

Lev Parnas for Congress

Florida’s 27th District

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.