Orban Loses; a Huge Win For Accountability and a Big Loss for MAGA

🚨 SUNDAY NIGHT LIVE — YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS THIS 🚨

Join me LIVE tonight with Wajahat Ali as we break down everything that’s happening right now — and trust me, it’s a lot.

We’re talking about the stunning loss of Viktor Orbán’s grip in Hungary, what that means globally, and why it matters here at home.

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We’re diving into why Donald Trump is having a very bad weekend, the escalating tensions with Iran, the latest developments surrounding the Epstein files, and the chaos unfolding behind the scenes.

This is the insider conversation you won’t hear anywhere else.

Raw. Unfiltered. Real.

👉 Make sure you’re watching. You do NOT want to miss this.

⚠️ NOW HERE’S THE PART THAT MATTERS ⚠️

This week, I’m heading to Washington, D.C. — to make sure OUR voices are heard.

And I need every single one of you with me.

📧 Register NOW: callsforcongress@proton.me

👉 That’s callsforcongress@proton.me

We are organizing.

We are mobilizing.

We are done staying silent.

Flood their phones. Flood their inboxes.

Let them hear us loud and clear.

Because what’s happening right now — from attacks on our elections to efforts like the so-called “Save America Act” — this is about control. This is about power.

And it’s on us to stop it.

We just saw what happens when people stand up — look at Hungary.

Now it’s our turn.

🔥 SUPPORT THE MOVEMENT 🔥

Become a paid subscriber — not just to support this platform and the work I’m doing, but to help us break the algorithm and reach more people with the truth.

This movement is powered by YOU — not corporations, not sponsors.

Support directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And if you can’t contribute financially — you are still a critical part of this movement.

✔️ Register your email

✔️ Make calls

✔️ Send emails

✔️ Subscribe (free or paid)

✔️ Restack, share, comment, like

Because everyone can do something.

We are at a moment in history where silence is no longer an option.

We saw what happens when people rise up.

Now it’s time for America to lead.

Join me tonight. Then take action.

Lev Parnas for Congress

Florida’s 27th District

Speak Truth. Fight Back. Take Action.

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear