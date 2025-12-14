PUTIN UNLEASHES TERROR. TRUMP PLAYS “PEACE.” UKRAINE PAYS THE PRICE.

This weekend wasn’t about politics as usual. It was about survival.

Over the last two nights, Russia delivered a message written in missiles and drones—not diplomacy. Odesa was pushed into near-total darkness, the blackout broken only by car headlights and the occasional beam of light in a window. Power failures triggered water disruptions, transit shutdowns, and the kind of winter panic that spreads fast when basic services collapse. And as people in Odesa are still trying to claw their way back, Russia kept striking.

This morning, they hit Zaporizhzhia—a supermarket—injuring at least six people, including a child, and even a State Emergency Service employee. The attack on the city was still ongoing as reports came in. That’s the truth of this war: civilians, targeted. Infrastructure, targeted. Daily life, targeted.

And while that’s happening, we’re supposed to believe that Trump sending Kushner and Witkoff to meet with Zelensky is a “peace offering.”

Share

It’s not.

It’s pressure—timed to the suffering. It’s the final squeeze: Russia escalates, Ukrainians freeze and stand in lines for water, and then the narrative shifts to Ukraine needing to “compromise.” They want Zelensky cornered. They want him weakened. They want him blamed. And they want Ukraine carved up like a business deal while families are trying to survive in the dark.

Now let me tell you what you did this weekend—because of your support Oleksandr kept moving into the hardest-hit areas. He didn’t stop. He didn’t slow down. He delivered aid where it matters most—where roads are dangerous, alerts never end, and people don’t need speeches, they need supplies.

And because of you—because of this “Voice from Ukraine” community—we helped open an IDP center for displaced families. That means shelter, stability, warmth, and a place to breathe for people who’ve been ripped from their homes. That happened because you showed up.

This is the moment. Winter is here. The holidays are coming. People are cold, scared, and running out of time. If you can help Ukraine families through blackouts, water shortages, and winter hardship—help now. If you want this platform to keep speaking truth to power, naming the players, and refusing to let Ukraine be bargained away behind closed doors—help now. And if you’ve been reading for free, I’m asking you directly: become a paid subscriber today. That’s how we grow. That’s how we stay loud. That’s how we keep going.

Ukraine Relief Fund (GoFundMe): https://gofund.me/af2bfb6a1

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every dollar helps keep aid moving to the hardest-hit areas—and keeps this platform alive so we can keep telling the truth when they want you distracted, exhausted, and quiet.

This isn’t just a community. This is a movement.

- Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy at LevRemembers.com—the blueprint that connects the dots and names the backchannels they don’t want you to see.