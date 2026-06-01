Rachel Maddow Asked the Question Everyone Should Ask About Me

For years, I have been warning you about the same thing: Trump and MAGA do not win only by lying to people.

They win by dividing people.

They win by confusing people.

They win by turning us against each other until we stop seeing the real enemy in front of us.

That is part of the whole strategy.

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Divide the movement. Confuse the truth. Attack the messengers. Make good people suspicious of each other. Make people who are fighting for democracy spend their time fighting each other instead.

That is how Trump is in office today.

I started to see a shift on Substack after we exposed Michael Cohen and his relationship to the Epstein files.

That was when the attacks began to feel more coordinated.

Then came Michael Wolff.

Then, all of a sudden, I started seeing smaller accounts, anonymous accounts, and bots pushing the same narratives, repeating the same attacks, and trying to make people question not just me, but the work we are doing together.

Now let me be very clear: I have always told all of you to ask the hard questions.

Especially of me.

I do not want blind loyalty. I do not want anyone to follow me without thinking. I want you to question everything. I want you to look for the receipts. I want you to demand evidence. That is what this movement is supposed to be about.

But in the process of responding to these attacks, I realized something important.

A lot of you do not know my full story.

A lot of you are new here. A lot of you joined this movement recently. A lot of you know pieces of my journey, but not the whole thing. And because I have lived with this story for so long, because I have testified, turned over evidence, sat before Congress, and spoken about it for years, I made the mistake of assuming that everyone already understood who I am, what I did, what I exposed, and why I speak with the urgency that I do.

So I want to start by apologizing for that.

If I ever sounded impatient, frustrated, or too forceful when responding to questions about my past, it is because I took for granted that people already knew the full story.

That was my mistake.

I know sometimes we all take things for granted.

I did too.

I took for granted that many of you already knew my story. I took for granted that when I speak about Trump, Giuliani, Ukraine, Russia, back channels, foreign money, propaganda, and the people around Donald Trump who do not belong anywhere near the White House, you understood where I was coming from.

But I realize now that not everybody does.

Some of you found me recently. Some of you only know a headline. Some of you only know a tweet. Some of you only know the version of my story that was handed to you by the very same machine I am trying to expose.

So I want to say this clearly:

Before you judge me, before you attack me, before you decide whether I am someone worth listening to, I am asking you to understand my journey.

Not just through my words.

Through the words of people you trust.

One of those people is Rachel Maddow.

Rachel is not just one of the most respected voices in American journalism. She is an Emmy-winning journalist, a bestselling author, a Rhodes Scholar, and someone who has spent her career exposing corruption, authoritarianism, and the abuse of power.

But to me, Rachel is also someone much more personal.

She is someone I trusted with my story.

I trusted her to tell it honestly. I trusted her to show the good, the bad, the ugly, the shame, the regret, the evidence, and the truth. I trusted her because I knew she would not whitewash it. I knew she would not protect me. I knew she would follow the facts.

And that is exactly what she did in From Russia with Lev.

Rachel said the documentary tells “a really important story” about “what happens when crooks take over the White House.”

That is not just a line.

That is the warning I have been trying to give this country for years.

She also described my journey as a “come to Jesus moment” — a moment when someone who had been inside the corruption finally decided to tell the truth, unburden himself, and expose what he had seen.

That is exactly what happened.

I was inside it.

I saw how it worked.

I saw how people who had no business making foreign policy were suddenly shaping decisions that affected Ukraine, Russia, America, and the world. I saw how lies were manufactured. I saw how propaganda was pushed. I saw how powerful people used government, media, and foreign influence to protect themselves and destroy their enemies.

And I made a choice.

I chose to tell the truth.

I turned over evidence. I testified under oath. I sat before Congress. I gave them documents. I gave them receipts. I gave them names. I gave them the inside story of how this machine operated.

That is why this matters so much right now.

Because what I warned about did not disappear.

It grew.

The same types of people who should never have been anywhere near power are back in the center of power. The same back channels are operating. The same foreign influence is moving. The same disinformation machine is working overtime. And now we are watching chaos spread across the world — Ukraine, Russia, the Middle East, Venezuela, and beyond.

Nobody understands this machine better than someone who was once inside it.

That is why I speak the way I speak.

That is why I am urgent.

That is why I refuse to sit quietly.

Because I have lived this. I have seen how it starts. I have seen how fast the lies become policy. I have seen how quickly the wrong people get access to the highest levels of government. I have seen how democracy gets weakened not all at once, but piece by piece, deal by deal, favor by favor, lie by lie.

And that is why it hurts when people who say they care about saving democracy attack the very people who are trying to expose the truth.

I understand skepticism.

I welcome hard questions.

Ali Velshi asked the question directly:

“Why should we believe Lev Parnas now?”

That is a fair question.

And my answer is simple:

Do not believe me because I say so.

Look at the evidence.

Look at the documents.

Look at the testimony.

Look at the people who investigated the story.

Look at Rachel Maddow, who did not just take my word for it, but followed the receipts.

Look at the documentary.

Look at what I turned over.

Look at what I said under oath.

Look at what has already been proven true.

Because this fight is bigger than me.

This is not about ego. This is not about redemption for the sake of redemption. This is not about asking anyone to forget my mistakes.

I made mistakes.

I own them.

I was part of a world I should never have been part of. I trusted people I should never have trusted. I helped people who were doing damage to this country. And I will carry that for the rest of my life.

But that is also why I cannot stay silent.

When you have seen the corruption from the inside, you have a responsibility to expose it.

When you have helped build part of the machine, you have a responsibility to help tear it down.

When you know where the bodies are buried politically, morally, and institutionally, you do not get to look away.

That is why I am asking you to stand with me.

Not blindly.

Not because I am perfect.

Not because I have all the answers.

Stand with me because the truth matters. Stand with me because democracy matters. Stand with me because we are running out of time to stop the same people from doing even more damage.

And please understand this:

When you attack me without knowing my story, when you repeat smears without looking at the evidence, when you try to silence the people who are exposing this machine, you are not hurting me alone.

You are undermining your own mission.

You are helping the very people who want us divided, distracted, suspicious, and weak.

That is how they win.

They do not need everyone to believe their lies. They just need enough of us to turn on each other. They need enough good people to hesitate. They need enough truth-tellers to be isolated. They need enough of the movement to fracture before it becomes powerful enough to stop them.

I am not asking you to trust me because of my past.

I am asking you to listen because of what I did after my past.

I came forward.

I testified.

I exposed them.

I paid a price.

And I am still here, still speaking, still fighting, still risking everything to warn you about what is coming.

That is what From Russia with Lev was about.

It was not just a documentary about me.

It was a warning about America.

It was a warning about what happens when corrupt men take power, when foreign interests get close to the Oval Office, when propaganda replaces truth, and when people who know better stay silent.

I refuse to stay silent.

And I am asking you not to stay silent either.

Watch the documentary. Listen to Rachel. Listen to the evidence. Listen to the people who have done the work. Then decide for yourself.

But please do not let a tweet, a rumor, a headline, or a smear campaign decide for you.

We are in a fight for the future of this country.

And I need you in this fight with me.

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If you believe in this mission, become a paid subscriber today. Your support allows me to keep doing this work, keep exposing what mainstream media is missing, keep bringing you the inside report, and keep building this movement.

If you cannot become a paid subscriber, then please spread this message far and wide. Restack it. Share it. Send it to a friend. Post it everywhere. Bring more people into this fight.

And if you want to support my work directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

This is not just a community.

This is a movement.

And I am asking you, from the bottom of my heart, to stand with me — not because I am perfect, but because I know the truth, I have the receipts, and I will not stop fighting to save our democracy.

With gratitude, humility, and determination,

-Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away