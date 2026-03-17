Yesterday, while traveling to Washington, D.C., something happened that stopped me in my tracks.

I’ve seen chaos before. I’ve lived it behind closed doors. I’ve watched how decisions get made at the highest levels.

But what I saw yesterday… wasn’t behind the curtain.

It was happening right in front of all of us.

I stood there in the airport like millions of Americans do every day—long lines, delays, frustration, confusion. People just trying to get where they need to go.

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But what hit me wasn’t the inconvenience.

It was the people holding it all together.

The TSA agents.

These men and women—patriots—showing up every day, protecting all of us…

…without getting paid.

I spoke to several of them. And some of the stories I heard… they stayed with me.

One in particular—I won’t forget.

A young woman. A mother of two.

She told me she hasn’t received a paycheck. That she’s been borrowing money just to pay her bills… just to put food on the table… just to be able to afford to come to work.

Think about that.

Working to protect this country—and having to borrow money just to show up.

I looked at her, and she looked right back at me, and she said something I’ll never forget:

“Because somebody has to.”

That’s who is holding this country together right now.

Not the politicians.

Not the people playing games in Washington.

People like her.

And we are failing them.

But here’s what shook me even more.

What I saw that nobody is talking about.

While the media is focused on the long lines, the delays, the inconvenience…

they are not sounding the alarm on what’s really happening.

What I witnessed with my own eyes is something far more dangerous.

Security is breaking down.

I saw bags going through without proper checks.

I saw alarms going off—and no one stopping people.

No secondary screenings. No follow-ups.

Just overwhelmed workers… confusion… chaos… and people moving through.

Ask yourself:

How is this happening right now?

We are at war with Iran.

Not “escalating tensions.” Not “monitoring the situation.”

At war.

At the same time, our intelligence agencies have been warning about increased threats here at home—about sleeper cells, about coordinated risks, about the very real possibility that what’s happening overseas doesn’t stay overseas.

We’ve already started to see the cracks.

We’ve seen attacks—like what just happened at a synagogue in Michigan.

We’ve seen warning signs, incidents, disruptions—things that should be setting off alarms across this country.

And behind the scenes, the concern is growing.

Because this isn’t just about foreign battlefields anymore.

This is about the United States.

This is about threats that could already be here.

Activated. Embedded. Waiting.

And yet—at one of the most heightened security moments in modern American history—

our airport security is breaking down.

And I didn’t just stop at what I saw.

I made calls.

I spoke to people on the inside—people who understand what’s really happening behind the scenes.

And what I’m hearing is terrifying.

There is no clear plan to get this back on track.

No urgency at the level you would expect.

No immediate solution in place to restore full security operations.

In fact, what I’m being told is that insiders are deeply worried—that if this continues, it’s not just a vulnerability…

it’s an invitation.

There is real concern that it may take a major incident—an attack—for this to finally be taken seriously.

Think about that.

Nobody is talking about this.

Nobody is sounding the alarm.

Instead, the focus is on delays… on inconvenience… on politics.

And that’s the problem.

Because while everyone is distracted…

the one thing we cannot afford to ignore—our national security—is being compromised in real time.

And let me say this as clearly as possible:

Our supposed leadership is more worried about how to steal elections and stay in power than how to protect the American people.

Where are the people who are supposed to protect you?

Where are the voices speaking out?

In my district, Maria Salazar continues to stand with Trump, continues to stay silent, continues to do nothing while her own constituents—and this country—are put at risk.

That’s not leadership.

That’s surrender.

This is why I am running for Congress.

Because I’ve seen the corruption behind closed doors.

And now I’m seeing what happens when it spills into the lives of everyday Americans.

We are living in dangerous times.

Not just because of what’s happening around the world…

But because of what’s breaking down right here at home.

CALL TO ACTION — THIS IS WHERE WE DRAW THE LINE

Let me speak to you directly.

They don’t want me in Congress.

They don’t want someone who knows how this system works from the inside.

They don’t want someone who has seen the deals, the corruption, the backroom conversations.

They don’t want someone who will stand up and say:

Enough is enough.

Because I won’t play their game.

I won’t stay quiet.

And I won’t forget the people—the TSA worker, that mother of two—who are carrying this country on their backs while Washington plays politics.

This campaign is not just about Florida’s 27th district.

This is about every American.

This is about restoring accountability.

This is about protecting our country.

This is about making sure your voice—not theirs—is what matters again.

But I can’t do this alone.

This is a grassroots movement.

And I need you with me.

👉 Go to LevParnas.org and contribute today.

It doesn’t matter if you’re in my district or across the country—this fight belongs to all of us.

Because what’s happening doesn’t stop at district lines.

And I’ll tell you something simple:

A dollar a day will keep Donald Trump away.

Think about that.

If everyone reading this gave just a dollar a day—we would build something unstoppable.

A movement they can’t silence.

A campaign they can’t control.

A voice they can’t ignore.

And for those of you who believe in what I’m doing—who believe in truth, in accountability, in real independent reporting—

👉 Become a paid subscriber.

This platform is where I speak freely.

Where I bring you what others won’t.

Where I continue this fight—without corporate backing, without political pressure.

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Your support here fuels everything.

The reporting. The travel. The mission.

This is our moment.

Not to sit back.

Not to wait.

But to act.

CLOSING

I saw something yesterday that I can’t unsee.

And I’m telling you now—this is bigger than politics.

This is about the future of this country.

This is about safety.

This is about truth.

This is about us.

Enough is enough.

And I promise you this:

I will not stop fighting.

But I need you standing with me.

Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress – FL-27

PS: This isn’t just a newsletter.

This is a movement.

Share this. Restack this. Tell someone.

Because the truth isn’t just under attack—

It’s being ignored.

And Make sure to go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.