Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Kathy Davidson's avatar
Kathy Davidson
8h

This falls right at the feet of Congress. The Dems have repeatedly called for the TSA, CISA, and the Coast Guard to be paid and just hold back on ice. The Republicans refused multiple times. They want to hurt as many people as they can just to try to get their way! They are going to be the ones to blame if anything happens in this country because of a security lapse.

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joAn's avatar
joAn
8h

Thanks for sharing your experience, Lev. This is a mess of our divided politics, where both sides have enough sycophants that our incredibly valuable civil service staff are paying everyone's price of Democracy. Geesh. The Dems don't have enough to fight back, IF they all got on board with doing what's decent, fair and their responsibility to work for We the People. We need fighters like you, Lev. My most sincere gratitude to TSA workers everywhere, in particular!!!

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