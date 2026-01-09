Lev Remembers

Dawn Cali
6h

Renee Nicole Good was murdered by ICE and the Trump Regime.

Americans deserve better.

Jean A. Austin-Long
7h

When the Trump regime and all of his enablers are kicking us in the face it is hard to be calm and not react to it. My anger brought me to tears, but I still feel I am unable to make any meaningful statement that will make an impression or change anything. I doubt any action I have taken has made a dent. I keep hoping that our elected officials will finally say enough and stop Trump. I will send letters to Congressmen, I will demonstrate, I will continue try to challenge misinformation and lies, but it looks like we need a revolution because he continues to escalate his Hitlerian plans.

