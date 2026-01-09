This wasn’t an easy letter to write. Not after watching the video, not after speaking to my sources, and not after hearing what they’re planning behind the scenes. What shook me just as much as what happened is how fast they moved to bury the truth — and destroy the name of the person they killed.

There are moments in history where silence becomes complicity. Moments where pretending this is “just another news cycle” becomes a lie we tell ourselves to survive the unbearable truth.

This is one of those moments.

They want you overwhelmed. Distracted. Confused. They want you doubting your own eyes, your own ears, your own instincts. That has always been the strategy. And it’s been working — now it’s time we stop it.

So I need each and every one of you to hear my words clearly.

Because what happened did not happen in a vacuum.

And what they’re doing after it is just as dangerous as what they did before.

Say her name.

Say her name before they bury it.

Say her name before they twist it.

Say her name before they try to erase her the way they’ve erased so many truths before.

Renee Nicole Good.

In Donald Trump’s America,

They don’t just kill the truth — they dare you to deny it while they’re doing it.

We’ve been here before many times.

We saw the transcripts — black and white — of that so-called “perfect phone call” with President Zelensky back in 2019. And we heard the sworn testimony from the people who were actually on that call, people like Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who laid it out under oath: what was said, what it meant, and why it was wrong. But what most Americans didn’t know — what they were never supposed to see — is what was happening behind the curtain. I was back-channeling with Rudy Giuliani and Zelensky’s people, helping set the stage for that moment. And I can tell you straight: Giuliani didn’t suggest — he pressured. He made it clear, again and again, that Zelensky had to give Trump what he wanted, had to play along, had to agree to the demands

Then came Georgia.

We heard him ask for “11,780 votes.” Clear as day. And again, they told us it was nothing. Politics as usual.

Then January 6th.

We watched it with our own eyes. We saw police officers beaten. We saw the Capitol breached. We saw the American flag dragged through blood and violence. And five years later, they are still trying to rewrite that day — painting officers as villains and insurrectionists as patriots.

And Ashley Babbitt — radicalized, weaponized by lies — was turned into a martyr. Rewarded. Glorified. Her family compensated. A lie wrapped in a medal.

And now — now — there is a video of the ice officer executing Renee Nicole Good.

And still, they tell you not to believe it.

Because yesterday, Renee Nicole Good died.

Not storming a building.

Not attacking police.

Not carrying a weapon.

She was a mother of three.

An American citizen.

A poet.

A gold star widow.

A woman who had never been in trouble with the law.

She dropped her kids off at school.

She was driving home.

And ICE agents executed her.

This is the country we are living in right now.

This is Donald Trump’s country.

Renee Nicole Good was helping her local community — warning people about ICE raids. Looking out for families. Doing what neighbors do when they still believe in one another.

And for that, she was shot three times.

And here is the most sickening part — the part that should chill every American to their core.

I’m hearing directly from my sources that Trump and his inner circle — including Stephen Miller — are openly hoping for what they are calling a “George Floyd–type riot.” Those are their words. They want chaos. They want bodies in the streets. They want an excuse. An excuse to invoke the Insurrection Act and clamp down hard. And why? Because Trump is panicking about power. He’s not hiding it. He’s already warned Republicans that if they lose the midterms, impeachment is back on the table.

And Stephen Miller is right there pushing the rhetoric into something darker — floating the idea that ICE agents should have immunity from prosecution, that they should be free to act without consequence, to do whatever they deem “necessary” in the name of order. That’s not law enforcement. That’s a green light. That’s how you turn state power into a weapon: provoke, inflame, promise immunity — and then call the crackdown “restoring order.”That is why they keep doubling down.

That is why they keep inflaming.

That is why they are calling Renee Nicole Good a domestic terrorist — while praising the officer.

They are trying to light the match.

Because when you watch the video, you see the truth.

The officer is not injured.

He is not in distress.

He gets into his vehicle — and leaves.

And still, they lie.

Still, they smear her name.

And then, right on cue, JD Vance stepped forward to do what this administration always does when the truth is inconvenient — attack the victim. Instead of demanding accountability, instead of asking why an American mother is dead, he chose to rewrite the story in real time. He questioned her character. He justified the violence. He framed state power as “order” and a dead woman as the problem. This is not leadership — it’s complicity. It’s the same playbook we’ve seen again and again: dehumanize first, excuse the violence second, and hope the public moves on before the facts fully sink in. But we’ve seen the video. We’ve seen the lies. And no amount of revisionist talking points will erase what happened to Renee Nicole Good.

They didn’t just kill her.

They are trying to destroy her legacy.

Enough.

Enough pretending this is normal.

Enough waiting for the “right moment.”

Enough believing elections alone will save us.

Enough sitting on our hands while they dare us to look away.

How many more people have to die?

How many more families have to be shattered?

How many more truths have to be buried?

This is not left versus right anymore.

This is power versus people.

Truth versus authoritarianism.

Say her name because they don’t want you to.

Say her name because silence is their shield.

Say her name because Renee Nicole Good deserves more than a footnote in a press release

And then — act.

Right now is not the time to wait.

Right now is the time to get on your phones.

Make the calls. Send the emails. Send the texts.

Pressure every congressperson. Every senator. Every office.

Enough is enough.

We are going to Washington, D.C.

And when we do, I want to see a sea of ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

No more talk without action.

No more waiting for midterms.

As I promised you — we are keeping our eye on the ball. While they try to distract, we are focused. While they try to inflame, we are organizing. While they lie, we are documenting, building, and moving forward.

I have a plan.

I know what to do.

Thank you for staying with me.

Thank you for standing when it’s easier to sit.

Thank you for refusing to forget.

It’s time to act.

It’s time to take our democracy back.

Say Her Name: Renee Nicole Good.

