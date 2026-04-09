I know a lot is going on right now.

There’s chaos. There’s confusion. There’s noise coming from every direction.

But if you’ve been following me — if you’ve been here, listening, reading, watching — then you already know something others don’t: this isn’t random. There’s a pattern to all of it. And today, I’m going to help you stay ahead of it.

Today is one of those days where being informed is everything.

And I’ve lined up a full schedule to make sure you’re not just watching events unfold — you’re understanding what’s really happening behind the scenes.

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🌍 WHAT’S HAPPENING RIGHT NOW (AND WHY IT MATTERS)

Overnight and into today, we’re seeing continued escalation tied to the ongoing Russia–Ukraine war — with intensified strikes hitting infrastructure and civilian areas again. This isn’t just about territory anymore. It’s about endurance, messaging, and control.

At the same time, tensions across the Middle East continue to rise around Iran. What you’re being told publicly doesn’t match what’s happening behind closed doors — and that disconnect is exactly where the real story is.

This is why what we’re doing here matters. Because you’re not getting the full picture anywhere else.

🚨 TODAY’S LIVE SCHEDULE — SET YOUR REMINDERS

🕑 2:00 PM Eastern — Voice from Ukraine LIVE

With Oleksandr Bolbirer and Ken Harbaugh

We’re breaking down the latest developments from Ukraine and what’s unfolding with Iran and the broader Middle East.

👉 What’s real, what’s propaganda, and what it means going forward.

🕒 3:00 PM Eastern — Lev Remembers LIVE (SPECIAL EVENT)

With Bruce Fenton

This is one you absolutely cannot miss.

Bruce was inside that world — supported Trump, raised money, believed in the movement.

Now? He’s speaking out.

And this will be the first time I sit down with him LIVE, in front of all of you. No filters. No scripts.

👉 What changed?

👉 What did he see?

👉 Why are people from inside MAGA starting to speak out now?

This is bigger than one conversation. This is a crack in the narrative.

🕓 4:00 PM Eastern — LIVE Q&A

With Dean Blundell

This one is for our paid subscribers — the backbone of this movement.

We’re going deep. Answering your questions. Breaking down the madness.

Real talk. Real answers. No holding back.

⚠️ THIS IS WHY YOUR SUPPORT MATTERS

Let me be very clear:

What we’re building here is not just content.

It’s a movement.

And movements don’t grow without support.

If you’ve been watching, if you’ve been learning, if you believe in what we’re doing —

👉 Become a paid subscriber today.

That support:

Helps me continue this work

Supports my family

Breaks the algorithm so more people see the truth

Expands this platform so we can reach those still stuck in the noise

📣 TAKE ACTION — DON’T JUST WATCH

This is your moment to be part of something bigger:

👉 Join our volunteer movement: levpttp@proton.me

👉 Register for upcoming protests & actions: callcongress@proton.me

We’re organizing. We’re mobilizing. And we’re just getting started.

SUPPORT DIRECTLY

If you want to contribute directly to the work:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every bit helps keep this going.

🤝 IF YOU CAN’T CONTRIBUTE — YOU STILL MATTER

I mean this sincerely — I understand not everyone can give financially.

But everyone can do something.

You can:

Subscribe (free)

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That’s how we grow. That’s how we break through. That’s how we win.

This is a critical moment.

The chaos you’re seeing? It’s not weakness — it’s strategy.

But when people are informed, connected, and activated — that strategy falls apart.

Set your reminders. Show up today. Bring someone with you.

Because together —

we’re not just watching history… we’re shaping it.

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.