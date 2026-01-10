SPECIAL COFFEE AND TEA 🍵 WITH LEV AND DEAN

This is a special Coffee & Tea with Lev and Dean, and it’s not just another show. We’re going behind the scenes on what’s really happening right now—from the White House to Venezuela—cutting through the noise with facts, context, and firsthand insight you’re not getting anywhere else. And we’re doing it with incredible special guests: Brian Krassenstein, Oleksandr from Voice from Ukraine, Ludmila from Center of Positive Energy, and most importantly—you. Our subscribers, coming up to speak, ask questions, and be heard. This is real, unfiltered conversation at a moment when truth matters more than ever.

Share

I need you to hear this clearly: this is not just a show. These are urgent messages. This is about awareness, accountability, and action. Please help us spread this far and wide. And if you haven’t yet, becoming a paid subscriber is one of the most important things you can do—it helps break through the algorithm, gets these messages out, and gives you a seat at the table.

Join our volunteer movement at levpttp@proton.me because we’re done just talking—we’re organizing.

We’re building Phase One of the infrastructure right now, and we’re moving toward Washington, D.C. If you can, please contribute to help us get there and make this movement impossible to ignore.

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/cff5f6417

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Join us. Stand with us. We are going to Washington, D.C., and we are going to make our voices heard—because people are tired, democracy is on the line, and enough is enough.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book Trump doesn’t want you to read, the book that connects the dots.

And while you’re there, pick up your Enough Is Enough gear. When we march on Washington, it won’t be a trickle—it’ll be a sea of Enough Is Enough, because hope turns into power when people stand together.