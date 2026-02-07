SPECIAL COFFEE And TEA 🫖 With LEV And DEAN: INSIDE THE WHITE HOUSE MELTDOWN—lutnick, GABBARD AND MUCH MORE

You do not want to miss this, folks.

This is a special Coffee & Tea with Lev and Dean, with special guests Zev Shalev and Nick Paro, joining us as we break down the latest developments now shaking Washington. We’re diving straight into the Epstein-file fallout, the Howard Lutnick firestorm, the anxiety spreading throughout Trump’s orbit, and what the panic is signaling about what may be coming next.

I’m also bringing you a special Storytime with Lev. Personal. Direct. The kind of context you only get from someone who has sat in those rooms and watched how power really operates when pressure starts closing in. These are stories I have never shared publicly, and once you hear them, you will never read the headlines the same way again.

Breaking news. Insider perspective. History moving in real time.

Now here’s where you come in.

As I prepare to head to Washington on February 11th and 12th to deliver your voices directly to lawmakers — including Jasmine Crockett, Ro Khanna, and others — we need every signature possible on the Epstein petition. Every name is weight. Every signature is pressure. Every share makes it harder for anyone to pretend the public is willing to move on. If you’ve signed, send it to five more people. If you haven’t, now is the moment.

We are also building something bigger than a broadcast.

Real change happens because ordinary people step forward. If you want to help with research, outreach, organizing, digital amplification, or being part of the engine that drives this movement, join us.

Movements win when people refuse to stay spectators.

But hear me clearly.

If you cannot give, if you cannot upgrade, you are still family.

You can share.

You can repost.

You can text someone who might step in.

You can bring new eyes to the facts.

This movement is built on participation. Everyone can do something. And what matters is that we move together.

Because the next phase of this story is not just about what they do.

It’s about what we do.

-Lev Parnas

