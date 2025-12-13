Special Edition: Coffee and Tea with Lev and Dean

Special Edition: Coffee & Tea with Lev & Dean — a full two-hour live deep dive you won’t get anywhere else. We’re breaking down the biggest stories of the week, the headlines everyone’s watching and the behind-the-scenes moves nobody’s willing to talk about. And this isn’t just commentary — we’re bringing you a live feed from Ukraine, with updates you can’t ignore, plus special guests and real-time reactions as the news breaks. This is the show where we slow it down, connect the dots, and tell the truth plainly — because too much is on the line for spin.

Share

But this episode is also about you. The special Lev & Dean Q&A is built for our paid subscribers — the people who keep this movement alive. It’s your chance to join us live, ask questions, challenge us, share what you’re seeing in your community, or just get something off your chest. I want you in the conversation, because we’re not building an audience — we’re building a team. If you haven’t yet, become a paid subscriber and step into the room with us. This is your space, and your voice matters here.

And please — don’t look away from Ukraine. They need us now more than ever. While politicians posture, real people are trying to survive, rebuild, and keep their families alive under constant threat. If you can give, give when you can. If you can share, share. If you can speak up, speak up. Our community has been showing up — and it’s making a difference — but the needs are growing, not shrinking.

Ukraine GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/4e0fedd3f

Here’s the truth: we’re not sitting still. We’re turning this moment into action. We’ve identified a group we need to retain for Phase One — the infrastructure, the strategy, the rapid response, the road plan — and we need $150,000 to lock it in. We’ve already raised over $60,000, which proves what this community can do, but now we’ve got to put the pedal to the metal. We need to retain them before the holidays so we can build the machine that takes this fight on the road and meets the moment head-on — town halls, red districts, organizing, storytelling, pressure campaigns — all of it. This is how we win: not by hoping, but by building.

If you’re ready to help — here are the direct ways to support right now:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/d610724cb

Venmo (direct): https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal (direct): https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And if you want to go the extra mile and volunteer, email our volunteer hotline: levpttp@proton.me — tell us how you can help us save our democracy, grow the movement, and keep aid flowing where it’s needed most.

We’re in a moment where silence is surrender — and we’re not surrendering. We’re building. We’re moving. We’re fighting back with truth, community, and action.

“The future doesn’t belong to the loudest liars — it belongs to the people who refuse to look away.”

P.S. If you haven’t yet, grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy at levremembers.com — the book that connects the dots, the blueprint for what’s happening in front of your eyes, and the truth Trump doesn’t want you to know.live video in the app.