SPECIAL EDITION OF COFFEE AND TEA WITH LEV AND DEAN WITH SPECIAL GUESTS—ZEV SHALEV, ELLIE LEONARD, NICK PARO, AND SHANE YIRAK

☕️🚨 SPECIAL EDITION — Coffee & Tea with Lev & Dean 🚨☕️

This is a special edition of Coffee & Tea with Lev & Dean — and it’s one you cannot afford to miss. I’m joined by an incredible lineup of independent voices who are not afraid to tell the truth: Zev Shalev, Ellie Leonard, Shane Yirak, and Nick Paro. Together, we’re breaking down the news the way real independent journalists do it — no hiding, no protecting anyone, no fear of any subject. From Michael Cohen to MeidasTouch, to what’s happening right now in Ukraine, nothing is off limits. This is honest, unfiltered, independent reporting — and that’s exactly why it matters.

Share

Now I want to speak to you directly. I’m asking you humbly — but clearly — if you believe in this mission, help me keep going. What makes this different is simple: I was part of it. I helped build MAGA. I sat at those tables. I know these people personally — how they operate, how they lie, how power is abused behind closed doors. I didn’t read about it. I lived it. And now I’m doing what almost no one else can or will do — exposing it from the inside out. With your support, we’re going beyond broadcasts. We’re organizing town halls, going into key battleground districts, and showing up in tight midterm races where the truth can still make a difference. This isn’t commentary — this is action.

Most importantly, become a paid subscriber. That’s how we grow this platform and break through the noise. That’s how you become my megaphone — how we make our voices louder, stronger, and impossible to ignore. If my reporting has ever helped you connect the dots, if you’ve ever said “finally someone’s telling the truth,” then this is the moment to turn that support into power. Become a paid subscriber, share my message far and wide, restack, forward it, post it — make it impossible for them to bury the truth.

We also need resources and people. Support the GoFundMe so we can finish Phase One and fund investigations, travel, production, legal protection, and on-the-ground organizing. And just as importantly — we need volunteers. This movement is built by people, not PACs or billionaires.

If you want to help organize, research, show up, or be part of something real, email us at: levpttp@proton.me. This isn’t left or right. I don’t owe loyalty to a party, a donor, or a network. My only loyalty is to you — the people.

Support the mission:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/231c3a4bf

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Thank you for standing with me — truly. I don’t take a single one of you for granted. Let me say this as clearly as I can, and I want to quote myself here: “The truth doesn’t have a party, a religion, or a side. The truth is the truth.” And the truth has a purpose — it exposes what they want hidden, it protects the vulnerable, and it forces accountability when power thinks it can get away with anything.

That’s why survivors, victims, and every single American deserves it. And I promise you — I give you my word — I will keep bringing it to you. While others use their platforms for clout, clicks, or cover, I will always use this platform for one thing: the truth. Because “the truth doesn’t have a party, a religion, or a side. The truth is the truth.” And that’s why survivors, victims, and every single one of us deserves it. Enough is enough.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book that connects the dots to what you’re watching unfold right now. And while you’re there, grab your Enough Is Enough gear and represent this movement — because this is no longer just a community. It’s a fight for the truth.