Happy Valentine’s Day, my family.

Before you head out with the person you love, before the dinners, the flowers, the plans — I want to start this day with you. Because for so many of us, this movement, this community, this fight for truth and accountability… this is family.

And let me say something important right up front.

For those of you celebrating with a partner, a spouse, someone special in your life — I’m grateful you’re here before your day begins.

And for those of you who may be waking up without someone next to you, who might feel this holiday a little differently — you are not alone.

We are your people.

We are your table.

We are your Valentine this morning.

No one in this community stands by themselves.

It’s been an incredible week. A historic one. The week where action truly began.

I walked the halls of Congress. I carried your voices into rooms where decisions are being made. I sat inside the hearing and watched the reactions up close. I watched who listened, who avoided eye contact, who understood that the ground is shifting beneath them.

Believe me — they heard us.

And they know we are not going anywhere.

And now we have so much to talk about.

Today, with Dean Blundell, we’re going to take a breath together. We’ll laugh a little. We’ll decompress. We’ll connect like a family does.

But we are also going to stay focused, because the news does not stop just because it’s Valentine’s Day.

The push of Project 2025.

What Tulsi Gabbard is really doing behind the scenes.

The talk of federalizing elections.

What’s actually unfolding in Venezuela.

And how Russia continues attacking Ukraine while Donald Trump looks the other way.

We don’t get days off when democracy is on the line. We rest together, yes — but we stay alert together too.

The Petition — We Are Close

We are nearing 26,000 signatures on the Epstein petition.

Let’s push it to 30,000 before it goes back to Congress.

When I was in those meetings, I showed them. I told them these are real people, real Americans, demanding transparency and justice.

You could feel the weight of it in the room.

Keep signing. Keep sharing. This is pressure they cannot spin, cannot dodge, cannot silence.

👉 https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

Volunteers — We Need You

If you’re ready to do more, join us.

📩 levpttp@proton.me

Movements are not built by spectators. They’re built by people who step forward.

Why Paid Subscriptions Matter Right Now

Now that we are moving — physically, politically, publicly — your paid subscriptions are oxygen.

They keep this platform independent.

They shield us from pressure.

And most importantly, they break the algorithm wall so the truth reaches people who would never normally see it.

Your subscription is more than support.

It is fuel for exposure.

It is protection for this work.

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading, today is the day.

Contributions — We’re Just Getting Started

Travel. Security. Production. Research. Being in the rooms where this is happening.

None of it is symbolic anymore. It’s real, it’s active, and it’s expanding.

If you can, please contribute. Every dollar moves this mission forward and keeps us present where we must be.

GoFundMe:

Venmo:

PayPal:

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

We have major developments coming in the next few weeks. What is happening behind the curtain right now is bigger than people realize.

Stay tuned.

And If You Can’t Contribute

You are still family. Period.

Share the posts.

Restack.

Send it to someone who needs to see it.

Bring one more person to the table.

Everyone has a role in a movement. Everyone.

So whether today you’re heading out with someone you love, spending it quietly, or choosing to spend part of it with us…

start your Valentine’s morning where you belong.

With your people.

Take a breath.

Get informed.

Feel supported.

Stand strong.

Live at 12 PM Eastern.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book that connects the dots to what you are watching unfold right in front of your eyes.

And while you’re there, grab the Wolfpack gear. The Wolfpack is growing, and accountability is coming

