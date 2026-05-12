Special Lev Remembers Live: Epstein Hearings in West Palm Beach

Today, we are in West Palm Beach bringing you inside one of the most important hearings in the fight for truth, justice, and accountability for Jeffrey Epstein’s survivors.

This is not just another story. This is about real victims, real power, real cover-ups, and the justice that has been delayed for far too long.

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I want you to see it with your own eyes.

The mainstream media may move on. The powerful may hope people forget. But we are not forgetting. We are not backing down. And we are going to keep shining a light until every survivor is heard, every name is exposed, and every person who protected this system is held accountable.

Please watch. Share this far and wide. Restack it. Comment. Send it to everyone you know. Help us make sure this story cannot be buried.

And if you believe in this platform, if you believe in independent reporting, survivor justice, and holding the powerful accountable, please become a paid subscriber today. Your support is what allows us to show up, report from the ground, and keep fighting when others stay silent.

You can also support directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

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Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Stand with us. Stand with the survivors. Stand for accountability.

Because justice does not happen when we stay quiet.

It happens when we refuse to look away.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away