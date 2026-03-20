🚨 SPECIAL LEV REMEMBERS LIVE WITH KEN HARBAUGH 🚨

🚨 MUST WATCH: DRONES, WARFARE, AND WHAT THEY’RE NOT TELLING YOU 🚨

Join me for a powerful, eye-opening conversation with Ken Harbaugh — former Navy pilot and host of the gripping documentary Drone Hunters. This is not just another interview. This is a deep dive into the future of warfare, where drones are no longer the future… they are the present reality shaping conflicts right now.

Share

We break down how drone warfare is redefining battlefields across the globe — and why what’s unfolding in Iran and the Middle East is directly tied to this rapidly evolving technology. The speed, precision, and accessibility of drones have changed the rules of engagement — and the consequences are something the mainstream media is barely scratching the surface on.

This is a must-watch if you want to truly understand where this is all heading — because what we’re seeing today is only the beginning.

But let me be clear — this is exactly why I’m running for Congress.

I’m not a career politician. I’m someone who has been inside these rooms, who understands how decisions are really made, and who sees the danger when leadership is either asleep at the wheel or deliberately ignoring what’s coming next. They are not prepared — and that should scare every single one of us.

That’s why I stepped up.

👉 If you believe we need real leadership, real accountability, and someone who will actually speak truth to power, I need you with me.

Support the campaign: LevParnas.org

Join our growing volunteer movement: levpttp@proton.me

Help fuel independent journalism and this platform by becoming a paid subscriber

This movement is not backed by super PACs or special interests. It’s powered by you — people who are done sitting back and ready to take action.

Every contribution, every share, every subscription helps us build something bigger than politics — a movement that fights back with truth, courage, and action.

We are building this together. And we’re just getting started.

Lev Parnas for Congress

Florida’s 27th District

Speak Truth. Take Action. Win Back Our Future.

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.