SPECIAL LEV REMEMBERS w/ BRUCE FENTON EX MAGA TRUMP SUPPORTER

Tonight, I’m sitting down with former Trump supporter Bruce Fenton—and let me be clear: this is NOT an easy conversation, and it’s not someone you’re used to hearing on this platform.

This is exactly what I’ve been telling you.

If we’re serious about saving this country… if we’re serious about protecting our democracy… then we cannot stay in our comfort zones. We have to go to the other side. We have to engage. We have to challenge. And most importantly—we have to bring people back.

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This is a real debate.

Raw. Unfiltered.

At times, uncomfortable.

You may not like what you hear.

But I promise you this—by the end, you will understand why these conversations are critical if we want to win, if we want unity, and if we want our democracy back.

This is where you come in. This is bigger than a show—this is a movement.

📩 Register & Take Action:

callforcongress@proton.me

✊ Join the Volunteer Movement:

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⭐ Become a PAID SUBSCRIBER — this is critical.

It fuels this platform, strengthens the algorithm, and keeps this mission independent from corporations and outside influence.

Support Directly:

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And for those who can’t contribute financially—I understand. Truly.

But everyone can do something:

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👉 Bring someone new into this community

That’s how we grow. That’s how we win.

Final Message

I’ve told you before—this is the year of action.

That’s why I’m running for Congress. Not to divide—but to unite.

Not to scream past each other—but to bring people back to the table.

Because at the end of the day, the one thing we ALL need to agree on is this:

we must move remove this administration so we can get back to debating policies, not surviving chaos.

This conversation is a step in that direction.

Join me. Stand with me. Let’s build this movement—together.

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.