SPECIAL LEVREMEMBERS LIVE: Open Invitation To Michael Cohen

I want to say this clearly from the start: Michael Cohen and Donald Trump love to make everything about themselves—but this is not about Michael Cohen or Donald Trump. This is about the survivors, about accountability, and about whether we are serious as a country about telling the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable. Today’s special live is about facts, evidence, and refusing to let noise, ego, or distraction derail why we are here in the first place.

I am extending an open invitation to Michael Cohen to come on and answer real questions—directly and transparently. Questions about Katie Johnson, about what Donald Trump told him regarding Epstein, and about why he chose to lie about Letitia James and Alvin Bragg in a desperate attempt to please a former boss and crawl back into a world that never truly accepted him. This isn’t speculation. This is about decisions, actions, and consequences.

And let me address something head-on, because Michael Cohen keeps calling this “accusations.” These are not accusations. These are facts.

Fact one: Michael Cohen is in the Epstein files.

Fact two: Michael Cohen’s own lawyers told the Department of Justice that he has information about Donald Trump. That is a formal representation—not a rumor.

Fact three: After I confronted Michael Cohen directly, his response wasn’t truth or accountability—it was to write a letter seeking a pardon and to lie about Letitia James and Alvin Bragg to ingratiate himself back into Trump’s orbit. These are documented actions. And they are only a few of the facts, with more coming. Calling facts “accusations” doesn’t change reality—it just exposes fear of it.

Right now, there’s deliberate noise being injected to fracture what we’ve built. Claims of being “accused,” half-truths, and manufactured outrage designed to split people apart. Don’t fall for it. Watch this live. I will lay out what’s real, what isn’t, and why unity matters more than ever. This isn’t about personalities—it’s about rooting out the rot, standing with survivors, and staying locked in on our single mission: stopping Donald Trump and taking our democracy back. Distractors want chaos. We choose clarity.

.