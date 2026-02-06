SPECIAL LEVREMEMBERS LIVE: With Ellie Leonard and Brian Krassenstein with the Latest Epstein Updates

This is a special episode of Lev Remembers LIVE with Ellie Leonard and Brian Krasenstein, and we’re digging into the latest Epstein files updates the media is still refusing to talk about. What’s being buried, what’s being downplayed, and what the headlines won’t touch—we’re laying it all out, connecting the dots in real time, and telling you exactly why this matters right now. This isn’t recycled noise or speculation. These are developments you need to see for yourself. Watch it, share it, and help spread the word—because silence is exactly what they’re counting on.

Mark these dates right now — February 11th and 12th are big days.

I’ll be in Washington, D.C., and I’ll be there to face Pam Bondi as she testifies in front of Congress. And I’m not showing up empty-handed — I’m bringing the real Epstein package, the one built by independent journalists who refuse to be silenced, like Brian Krassenstein, Zev Shalev and Ellie Leonard. This isn’t about headlines. This is about forcing accountability in the one place they can’t hide from it. And that’s exactly why we need your name on the petition right now more than ever—because when I walk into D.C. with that report, I want to walk in with the backing of thousands behind me. Sign it. Share it. Put pressure where it belongs.

👉 https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

And if you’re ready to stop watching from the sidelines and start moving with us — we need you.

Volunteer today at levpttp@proton.me. This movement isn’t built on politicians — it’s built on people who refuse to back down.

Finally—if you can become a paid subscriber, it matters more than you know.

Because the algorithms are designed to bury the truth, and paid subscribers are how we break through that wall and keep this movement alive. But I want to be crystal clear: there is NO pressure. No pressure to pay. No pressure to donate. No pressure to do anything you can’t do. Because we’re a family—and everybody helps in different ways. The most important thing you can do is subscribe, stay informed, and spread the message. Do what you can. And together, we save our democracy.

Contribute:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/d32e1242d

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

As I’ve been telling you—this year is about action, not just commentary. February 11th and 12th aren’t just dates on a calendar… that’s when we start pushing back for real. We’ve got a lot more coming, a lot more truth to expose, and a lot more fights ahead—but we’re doing it together. No more waiting. No more excuses. No more fear. This starts now—and we’re not backing down.

-Lev Parnas

PS: If you haven’t yet, grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy at LevRemembers.com — the book Trump doesn’t want you to see, the one that connects the dots that are playing out right in front of your eyes.

And while you’re there, grab your Enough is Enough gear—because it’s time to take our democracy back. Enough is enough

