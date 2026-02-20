SPECIAL LEVREMEMBERS LIVE WITH FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO NATO - IVO H. DAALDER

You don’t want to miss this one.

Tonight on LEV REMEMBERS LIVE, I’m joined by Ivo Daalder — former U.S. Ambassador to NATO under President Obama, former Director for European Affairs on the National Security Council under President Clinton, and a leading voice on transatlantic security and U.S. foreign policy. This isn’t punditry. This is real-world, inside-the-room experience.

We’re breaking down the seismic arrest of Andrew in the UK and what it means for the Epstein network, for survivors, and for accountability on a global scale. The dominoes are starting to fall. The question is — who’s next?

And as the so-called “peace talks” in Geneva just wrapped, we’re going to tell you what the media isn’t connecting: what this means for Ukraine, for Russia, for U.S. leverage, and whether this is diplomacy — or something far more dangerous happening behind closed doors.

Two massive global stories. One live conversation. No spin.

If you care about justice. If you care about democracy. If you care about what’s really happening behind the curtain — you need to be there.

This is the moment accountability meets geopolitics.

The goal is simple:

Make it impossible for elected officials to pretend the public is not demanding answers.

This Requires People

If you want to help organize, research, amplify, or assist on the ground, reach out.

📧 levpttp@proton.me

No movement exists without participants.

Why Paid Subscribers Change What’s Possible

Corporate outlets have infrastructure.

I have you.

Paid subscriptions are what allow independent reporting to travel, to compete, and to survive pressure cycles meant to exhaust attention.

If you are able to step up in that way, it has real impact.

I mean this.

You belong here whether or not you give a dollar.

You can:

subscribe, sign the petition, share, forward, talk to friends.

Democracy is sustained by engagement, not transactions.

The expectation is not payment.

The expectation is participation.

Something Is Shifting

When insiders begin whispering.

When blame starts moving.

When people think about exits.

It means pressure is working.

We are entering a new phase.

Stay close.

More is coming.

-Lev Parnas

