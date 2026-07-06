SPECIAL REPORT: MICHAEL COHEN REUNITES WITH TRUMP; PREPARING TO QUASH TRUMP'S CONVICTIONS

For months, I’ve been telling you this story wasn’t over. Now it’s unfolding exactly as I warned.

We’ll break down the latest chapter in the ongoing saga involving Michael Cohen and Donald Trump—including the news that Donald Trump has effectively handed Michael Cohen an even bigger platform with his own ABC show, and what that could mean going forward.

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We’ll separate facts from headlines, connect the dots, and discuss why this matters.

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As always, thank you for standing with us—and remember, love will conquer hate.

— Lev Parnas

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