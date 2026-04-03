SPECIAL REPORT: PAM BONDI

🚨 SPECIAL LIVE YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS 🚨

Tonight, I’m joining Ellie Leonard and Zev Shalev for a no-holds-barred conversation that cuts straight through the noise.

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We’re diving into:

The fallout from Pam Bondi — and what’s really behind it

The truth about Jeffrey Epstein and the connections they don’t want you looking at

And the role of Michael Wolff — what he knows, what he’s saying, and what’s being avoided

This is one of those conversations where the dots start connecting — where the headlines stop making sense until you see the bigger picture.

👉 If you’ve been following the story… this is the moment you’ve been waiting for.

👉 If you haven’t… this is where you catch up — fast.

We are not just watching this unfold — we are taking action.

We are organizing.

We are building.

We are launching coordinated efforts:

📞 Phone campaigns

📧 Email campaigns

🤝 Volunteer mobilization

If you want to be part of this movement:

👉 Volunteer: levpttp@proton.me

This is how we turn information into action.

Let me be direct with you:

This platform only works if we sustain it.

Paid subscribers allow me to:

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Grow this movement beyond algorithms and suppression

👉 Become a paid subscriber today.

You are not just supporting content — you are supporting truth, accountability, and action.

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And for those who can’t contribute financially — you are still a critical part of this movement:

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Every single action helps us grow, helps us reach more people, and helps us fight back.

This is not just another live.

This is accountability. This is truth. This is pressure.

Don’t miss it. Be there. Stay informed. Stay loud.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.