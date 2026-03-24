SPECIAL: The Greatest Heist with guests Lev Parnas and Ellie Leonard

Join me for a special edition of The Narrative with Zev Shalev and Ellie Leonard as we break down the latest explosive developments surrounding Epstein, Lutnick, and the network of power, money, and silence that continues to unravel in real time.

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This isn’t mainstream media spin — this is insider analysis, real connections, and the truth they don’t want you to see. We’re connecting the dots, exposing what’s being hidden, and giving you the full picture of what’s at stake.

👉 Make sure to tune in, share this with your network, and be part of the conversation. The more people we reach, the harder it becomes for the truth to be buried.

This is exactly why I’m running for Congress.

We need fighters who aren’t afraid to speak the truth, who aren’t controlled by special interests, and who understand how deep this corruption goes — because I’ve seen it firsthand.

If you believe in accountability, transparency, and real leadership, I need your support.

➡️ Support the campaign:

LevParnas.org

➡️ Volunteer and join the movement:

levpttp@proton.me

Together, we’re building something bigger than politics — this is a movement.

To my Substack family — this platform runs because of you.

Becoming a paid subscriber isn’t just support — it’s how we grow, how we beat the algorithm, and how I continue bringing you the truth, uncensored and unfiltered.

Paid subscribers also get exclusive access to lives, Q&As, and behind-the-scenes insights you won’t find anywhere else.

➡️ Support directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every contribution — big or small — helps keep this mission alive.

We are not just a community. We are a movement.

Spread the word. Stay informed. Stay fearless.

— Lev Parnas for Congress 2026 | Florida’s 27th District

.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.