BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: A Special Two-Day Event for This Community

My friends,

This Friday and Saturday, I am doing something extremely special for this community.

Over the past few months, so many new people have joined Lev Remembers. Some of you know my full story. Some of you have watched pieces of it unfold. Some of you were there from the beginning. But many of you are just now finding out who I am, what I lived through, what I exposed, and why I am still here fighting every single day.

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That is why I decided to do something different.

This weekend, I want to bring this community inside my journey — not through rumors, not through ragebait, not through the pundits who bring up my past without ever explaining my present — but through the facts, the receipts, the evidence, and the story I lived.

Because we are entering a very serious moment in American history.

And in moments like this, division is the weapon they use against us.

I have been warning all of you that Substack, like every other platform where people are organizing, speaking truth, and building independent movements, is being targeted. There are bots. There are MAGA agitators. There are Trump-aligned accounts and paid chaos agents whose only job is to infiltrate, provoke, divide, and distract.

But I also want to be honest about something else.

It is not only coming from them.

Sometimes people inside our own movement, people who truly care about democracy, get pulled into these fights because they do not have all the information. They react to ragebait. They believe half-truths. They repeat attacks without knowing the full story. And without meaning to, they end up helping the same forces trying to divide us.

That is why this weekend matters so much.

This is not just about watching a movie.

This is not just about listening to a conversation.

This is about understanding the full journey. My journey. Our journey. The pattern we lived through then, and the pattern we are watching again right now.

Because if we are going to save our democracy, we cannot be divided by people who profit from confusion.

We need facts.

We need receipts.

We need context.

We need to understand who is telling the truth, who lived it, who testified under oath, who turned over evidence, and who is trying to rewrite history for political gain.

That is why I want each and every one of you to see this for yourselves.

Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern: From Russia with Lev Screening + Q&A

On Friday night, we will be doing a special showing of From Russia with Lev, the Emmy-nominated documentary from Rachel Maddow, Billy Corben, and Alfred Spellman.

This film is not just about me.

It is about what happened behind the scenes when Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and others tried to use Ukraine as a political weapon. It is about the disinformation machine. It is about the people who were willing to rewrite reality, destroy lives, and weaponize our government to protect one man’s power.

And it is about what happened when I stopped protecting them and started telling the truth.

But here is what I really want you to understand before you watch it:

This is history.

And it is also a warning of what comes next.

What you are going to see Friday night is the blueprint.

Change the names, change the dates, change a few characters, and you will see the same operation being played out right now in front of our eyes.

The same pattern.

The same lies.

The same intimidation.

The same attempt to rewrite history.

The same people — or the same network of people — running the same playbook.

That is why I scream. That is why I yell. That is why I get emotional. Because I was there. I lived it. I saw it from the inside. I watched how they build the lie, how they sell the lie, how they protect the lie, and then how they try to punish the people who expose the lie.

And on Friday, you are going to see it with your own eyes.

You are going to understand why I have been warning you.

You are going to understand why I keep saying that what happened then is happening again now.

Why This Weekend Matters Right Now

I want everyone to watch carefully because this connects directly to what I have been warning about.

For months, I have been telling you to pay attention to Tulsi Gabbard, to the effort to rewrite the history of Trump’s first impeachment, and to the dangerous push to flip the truth on its head.

They want to make people believe it was not Russia.

They want to make people believe it was Ukraine.

They want to erase what really happened, criminalize the people who told the truth, and turn the whistleblower, the witnesses, and the evidence into the enemy.

That is why this movie matters right now.

Because when you watch From Russia with Lev, you will see the foundation of the lie they are still trying to sell.

You will see how the Ukraine disinformation campaign was built.

You will see how they tried to manufacture a false narrative to help Donald Trump.

You will see the names, the relationships, the pressure campaign, the back channels, and the machinery that was put in motion.

And then ask yourself one question:

Why are they trying so hard to rewrite this story now?

As I have been warning, there is a grand jury being put together. Indictments are coming from Fort Pierce Florida. And the question nobody keeps asking is: why Joe diGenova named special counsel?

Watch the movie.

You are going to see the progression.

You are going to see my relationship with these people.

You are going to see how this network operated then — and once you see that, you will understand why what is happening now is so dangerous.

This is not random.

This is not disconnected.

This is not some new political fight.

This is the continuation of the same operation.

They want to rewrite the past so they can control the present.

They want to bury the truth so they can punish the people who exposed it.

And they want America to forget.

I will not let them.

That is why this weekend is so important.

Before you judge me by the version of my story that pundits, operatives, and ragebaiters want to sell you, I want you to see what happened for yourself.

I want you to see how many people vetted my information.

I want you to see what I turned over.

I want you to see what I testified to.

I want you to see what I had to prove, document, validate, and survive.

Because once you see it, you will understand why I fight the way I fight now.

Saturday at 1 p.m. Eastern: My First Substack Conversation with Hunter Biden

Then, on Saturday at 1 p.m. Eastern, we are doing another first.

For the first time on Substack, I will sit down with Hunter Biden.

This is not going to be scripted.

This is not going to be filtered.

This is going to be two people who lived through the machine, who were targeted by the machine, who were used in the middle of one of the biggest political operations in modern American history — finally speaking openly, directly, and without holding back.

Hunter and I both know what it feels like to have your life turned into a political weapon.

We both know what it feels like when the same people who created the lie try to rewrite the story.

And we both know that the only way forward is truth.

So Saturday, we are going to talk about all of it.

What happened then. What is happening now. What the media still gets wrong. What the public still does not fully understand. And why this fight is bigger than either one of us.

You do not want to miss this.

This Is Bigger Than One Documentary

I am doing this because our movement has grown.

And when a movement grows, the attacks grow with it.

There are people out there who want to divide us. There are people who want to ragebait. There are people who want to bring up pieces of my past without telling you the full story of how I got here, what I exposed, what I gave to Congress, what I testified to under oath, and what I continue to risk by speaking out.

That is why this weekend matters.

This is about transparency.

This is about receipts.

This is about showing you exactly who I am, where I came from, what I survived, and why I will not stop fighting.

Because this platform is not built on gossip.

It is not built on division.

It is not built on clickbait attacks from people who do not have the facts.

It is built on truth, experience, and a community that understands what is at stake.

How to Join

The main events this Friday and Saturday will be open to everyone.

But as always, the live Q&A is something special we do for paid subscribers.

If you want to be part of the conversation, ask questions directly, and have the chance to come up and speak with us, become a paid subscriber today.

Your paid support does not just unlock the Q&A.

It helps keep this platform alive.

It helps me continue this work independently.

It helps us grow this movement, bring on powerful voices, expose what the mainstream media still refuses to report, and keep fighting back with facts, receipts, and truth.

This is not just a newsletter.

This is not just a community.

This is a movement.

And this weekend, I want all of you to be part of it.

Join me Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern for From Russia with Lev.

Join me Saturday at 1 p.m. Eastern for my first Substack conversation with Hunter Biden.

Come watch. Come listen. Come ask questions. Come be part of the conversation.

Because what happened then explains what is happening now.

And once you see it for yourself, you will understand exactly why I am still fighting.

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Truth Matters

We are living through one of the most important moments in our history.

This is the time to unite. This is the time to stay strong. This is the time to stop letting bots, ragebaiters, operatives, and people without the full facts divide us from each other.

We need to follow the truth.

We need to follow the facts.

We need to follow the receipts.

And like I always say: do not be afraid to ask the hard questions.

That is why this weekend matters. That is why this community matters. That is why your support matters.

Because truth still matters.

Receipts still matter.

And the fight to save our democracy depends on all of us standing together.

Thank you for standing with me.

Thank you for supporting Lev Remembers.

Thank you for being part of this movement.

Become a paid subscriber. Join the Q&A. Be part of the conversation. Help us keep building this platform, exposing the truth, and fighting back with facts, receipts, and courage.

And if you are already a paid subscriber and want to go the extra mile, you can support my work directly through:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Stay strong.

Stay united.

Ask the hard questions.

Truth matters.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away