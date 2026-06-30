SPECIAL VOICE FROM UKRAINE LIVE

One year ago, we began something that was never just about reporting the news. Together, we built a community that chose action over indifference.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

Because of your generosity, your compassion, and your willingness to share our mission, we’ve helped deliver life-saving aid to the people of Ukraine. Together, we’ve witnessed incredible acts of kindness and countless small miracles that reminded us that even in humanity’s darkest moments, hope still exists.

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Europe is experiencing record-breaking heat, with temperatures soaring to dangerous levels and more than 1,700 heat-related deaths already reported across the continent. For those living in war-torn communities without reliable electricity, clean water, or shelter, this extreme heat isn’t just uncomfortable—it can be deadly.

That’s why the humanitarian aid Oleksandr is delivering right now is so important. Every box of supplies, every generator, every bottle of water, every act of kindness matters.

If you’re able, please support our mission through our GiveSendGo campaign.

https://www.givesendgo.com/help-deliver-dignity-dry-shower-packs-fo

If you can’t contribute financially, you can still make an enormous difference by sharing this message far and wide. Every share helps us reach someone else who may be able to help.

To contribute directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Ukraine still needs us. The people of Ukraine have not given up, and neither should we.

As always, thank you for standing with us.

Together, we prove that compassion is stronger than fear.

Love will conquer hate.

-Lev Parnas

PS: If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book that connects the dots you’re watching play out in real time between Putin, Trump, and Ukraine

And while you’re there, support Ukraine by grabbing Voice from Ukraine gear. This is more than a community. It’s a movement—and we’re not backing down