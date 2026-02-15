SPECIAL VOICE FROM UKRAINE LIVE WITH OLEKSANDR BOLBIRER

We’re going live for a special broadcast straight from Ukraine with Oleksandr to bring you the reality from the ground — not studio talk, not recycled headlines, but what is happening right now to the people living through it.

This week has been relentless. Waves of drones. Missiles. Guided bombs. Cities under pressure. Energy systems stretched. Families trying to survive winter while sirens interrupt the night. We’re going to walk you through what the attacks mean, what regions were hit, what the humanitarian situation looks like, and what may be coming next. You will hear directly from someone there, in it, living it.

And you will also see something else — how your support is literally keeping people alive.

The generators you helped fund are producing heat, electricity, and hope. Hospitals function because of them. Families can charge phones, keep lights on, cook, and stay warm because of them. I’ve shown you the videos — the relief on people’s faces is real. Your donations are not symbolic; they are immediate impact.

So please, stay with us and keep pushing.

Let me be blunt about something important.

Becoming a paid subscriber is how we keep this voice alive. The algorithms don’t favor serious reporting from Ukraine. They don’t boost complex truth. But your subscription forces these updates to continue. It allows us to travel, to speak to people on the ground, to bring you Oleksandr, to keep attention where others are letting it fade.

If you want Ukraine to have advocates who refuse to move on — this is how you make that happen.

And if you can’t contribute financially, please hear me clearly:

You are still family.

No guilt. No pressure. Everyone can do something. Share this live. Forward it. Re-stack it. Post about it. Talk about it with friends. Help keep Ukraine in the conversation.

That is powerful. That is meaningful. And I’m grateful for you.

Join us. Watch. Listen. Stand with Ukraine.

We do not let go.

- Lev Parnas

.