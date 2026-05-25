Sunday LevRemembers — WHAT I’M HEARING ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

As I’ve been out campaigning, talking directly with people on the street, I’m hearing something that should concern every one of us.

People are scared. They are exhausted. They feel ignored. And what I’m hearing is that the damage is not only coming from Donald Trump and the extremism he represents — it is also coming from Democratic leadership that too often fails to listen, fails to fight, and fails the very people they are supposed to represent.

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This campaign is about having the conversations others are afraid to have.

Join me live for an open, honest conversation about what I’m seeing, what people are telling me, and why this moment demands more than slogans and business as usual.

We need leadership that listens. We need leadership that shows up. We need leadership that is not afraid to speak truth to power — no matter which side of the aisle needs to hear it.

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Together, we are going to expose them, organize, and take our country back.

— Lev Parnas

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.