SUNDAY NIGHT SPECIAL — BREAKING LIVE UPDATES WITH LEV AND WAJAHAT ALI

This Sunday night, I’m going live with Wajahat Ali of The Left Hook for a critical special — because what’s happening right now is being deliberately misframed. While the media obsesses over the Maduro arraignment, they are ignoring what actually matters: Donald Trump’s actions, his abuse of power, and the one issue that terrifies him most — the Epstein files. I’ll break down what I’m hearing directly from my sources, what’s being buried, and why this moment is not about Venezuela theatrics, but about accountability here at home.

And this is the most important part — this is a moment for action, not just discussion. Starting tonight and first thing tomorrow morning, I’m asking you to email and call every member of Congress, every Senator, every Congresswoman and Congressman. Demand that they do not allow the focus to shift to Maduro, which is a distraction. Demand that the Epstein files stay front and center, and that people like Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and others are held accountable for ignoring court orders and obstructing transparency. Call the television networks. Email the newsrooms. Flood the system. This is how pressure is applied — and this is how we stop Trump from escaping accountability again.

If you want to do more than watch — if you want to help organize, research, communicate, and build real pressure — join our volunteer network.

This is how grassroots movements become real movements.

Becoming a paid subscriber is one of the most important ways you can support this work. Paid subscribers can come up live, participate in conversations, ask questions, and join private Q&As.

Phase One of our mission is about building the infrastructure needed to confront what's coming — legally, strategically, and professionally. That means investigative support, legal resources, secure communications, travel, organizing, and on-the-ground work in the places that matter most.

-Lev Parnas

