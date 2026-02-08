🏈 Super Bowl Sunday LevRemembers Special Q/A

Super Bowl Sunday is supposed to be about football, commercials, and halftime shows. But you and I both know something bigger is happening in our country right now. So join me for a special Super Bowl Sunday Live Q&A where I’m going to answer your questions, talk directly with you, and bring some of our paid subscribers up live to be part of the conversation. If you want clarity, if you want truth, if you want to understand what’s really going on behind the curtain, this is where you need to be.

Share

And remember — this week is huge. On Wednesday, Pam Bondi is set to testify before Congress, and I will be there in Washington, D.C. I’m going to bring your voices with me. That’s why it is so important right now to sign the Epstein petition. Every signature strengthens our hand. Every name tells them the American people are watching and demanding accountability.

👉 sign petition: https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

If you want to do even more, step up and become a volunteer. We are building real grassroots power, person by person, email by email, action by action. Reach out to levpttp@proton.me and join this movement from the inside.

History doesn’t change because we watch it. History changes because we participate.

And yes, I need you with me as a paid subscriber if you can. Your support keeps this platform alive, helps us break through the algorithms, and allows me to keep traveling, maintaining security, investigating, and standing in the rooms where these fights are actually happening. This is how we stay independent. This is how we keep telling the truth.

Contribute to the mission:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/2a31bb668

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARnas

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

But hear me clearly: if you can’t contribute financially, you are still family. This is still your home. We are in this together. Everyone can do something — share the posts, text a friend, restack, spread the message. That is how we beat the algorithms. That is how movements grow. That is how we save our democracy.

Enjoy the Super Bowl, hug your families, take a breath — and I’ll be back live tomorrow with more breaking news and updates. Stay tuned.

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to levremembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy, the book they never wanted you to read, the one that connects the dots you’re now watching play out in front of your eyes.

And while you’re there, pick up your Enough Is Enough gear — because it is time to take our country back.

Enough is enough.