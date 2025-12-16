Susie Wiles, The Vanity Fair profile, and The Messy, Catty, Petty Chaos within The Trump Administration

Folks — you don’t want to miss this one. Join me with Wajahid Ali and Allison Gill as we break down what the media still won’t say out loud: the White House isn’t “governing,” it’s fracturing. Susie Wiles just confirmed the playbook—Epstein, Jan. 6 pardons, retribution—and now Trump World is scrambling to contain the fallout. This isn’t gossip. This is the blueprint for what they’re trying to normalize.

We’re going behind the scenes on what’s really happening inside the building: who’s quietly planning their exit routes, who’s doubling down, and who’s trying to seize control as MAGA splinters into rival factions. Some people are protecting themselves. Others are positioning for power. And the most dangerous part is what comes next—because when the cracks widen, the extremists don’t disappear… they try to grab the wheel.

I’m bringing you this because it matters—because I’m not a pundit reading headlines. I was one of them. I know how they think. I know how they move. And I’m risking a lot to keep telling you the truth in real time, before it’s “confirmed” months later and the damage is already done.

That's why I need your support right now.

-Lev Parnas

