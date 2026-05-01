Tea Time With Lev & Joy!

Breaking News Special: Tea with Joy and Lev

Folks, you do not want to miss this one.

Join me for a breaking news special with Joy Reid as we spill the tea on what is really happening behind the scenes with the prosecution of James Comey — and why this is not just about one Instagram post, one phrase, or one former FBI Director.

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We’re going to break down how this connects to Alina Habba, Trump’s legal circle, the DOJ’s own prior use of “86” in threat-related cases, and the much bigger picture: how Trump and his allies are using prosecution, intimidation, and so-called “election reform” to build the machinery for 2026.

This is what I have been warning about.

It is never just one case.

It is never just one indictment.

It is never just one headline.

It is a pattern.

They are going after political enemies. They are rewriting the rules. They are using the language of “law and order” while trying to bend the law into a weapon. And at the same time, they are pushing election changes that could affect every race in this country — including mine.

That’s why this conversation matters.

So join us for Tea with Joy and Lev — because we are going to spill it, break it down, connect the dots, and show you what the mainstream media is missing.

Call to Action

This is not just a show.

This is not just commentary.

This is a movement.

If you believe in independent media, if you believe in exposing the truth, and if you believe we need fighters in Congress who will not be intimidated, then I need you with me.

Support the campaign: LevParnas.org

Become a paid subscriber and help keep this platform alive and independent.

Share this post. Restack it. Comment. Like. Help us beat the algorithm.

You can also support the work directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

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Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And if you want to get involved in action, not just words:

Calls for Congress: CallsForCongress@proton.me

Volunteer team: levpttp@proton.me

We are building something bigger than any one broadcast. We are building a movement to speak truth to power, expose the corruption, and fight for democracy before it is too late.

Join me and Joy.

Tea is being served.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.