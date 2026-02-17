The Epstein Files: The FBI Interviewed an Underage Trump Accuser

Join me for a powerful, no-holds-barred conversation as I sit down with Wajahat Ali and Roger Sollenberger to break down the stories that others are afraid to touch.

Share

Roger was the one who broke the bombshell report about the alleged FBI complaint involving Donald Trump and an underage girl — a story that raises serious questions about accountability, transparency, and why certain files seem to disappear when they become politically inconvenient. We’re going to unpack what was filed, what it means, and why this matters right now.

And that’s not all.

We’ll also dive into the latest developments surrounding Alexander Smirnov, the controversial figure tied to the Biden impeachment narrative — and the shocking reports that he has now disappeared from prison custody. Smirnov wasn’t just another informant. He was at the center of a political firestorm that shaped headlines, fueled impeachment efforts, and carried the fingerprints of foreign influence. Now he’s missing — and the silence is deafening.

This is bigger than personalities. It’s about truth. It’s about the weaponization of information. And it’s about whether the American people are being told the full story.

You don’t want to miss this one.

The goal is simple:

Make it impossible for elected officials to pretend the public is not demanding answers.

👉 Sign the petition:

https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

👉 Share it everywhere.

👉 Add your voice to the record.

This Requires People

If you want to help organize, research, amplify, or assist on the ground, reach out.

📧 levpttp@proton.me

No movement exists without participants.

Why Paid Subscribers Change What’s Possible

Corporate outlets have infrastructure.

I have you.

Paid subscriptions are what allow independent reporting to travel, to compete, and to survive pressure cycles meant to exhaust attention.

If you are able to step up in that way, it has real impact.

If You’re Able to Contribute Financially

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/3e340cd39

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

This supports travel, research, production, and delivery of information to decision-makers.

Share

I mean this.

You belong here whether or not you give a dollar.

You can:

subscribe, sign the petition, share, forward, talk to friends.

Democracy is sustained by engagement, not transactions.

The expectation is not payment.

The expectation is participation.

Something Is Shifting

It means pressure is working.

We are entering a new phase.

Stay close.

More is coming.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

🐺 Wear it proudly.

Get your Wolfpack gear, Let them see us in the streets, in hearings, in airports, in everyday life.

Visible.

United.

Unafraid.

We are just getting started.