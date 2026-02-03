The Epstein Money Trail Connects the World's Worst People...and Donald Trump

🚨 MUST WATCH — CONNECTING THE DOTS IN REAL TIME 🚨

I just joined Zev Shalev and Wajahat Ali and, we didn’t hold back. We’re breaking down the latest developments involving Russia, Tulsi Gabbard, and the growing Russian connection that too many people are pretending not to see. This isn’t politics-as-usual — this is a coordinated influence operation hiding in plain sight. We connect the dots, we cut through the noise, and we expose what the mainstream media keeps missing (or refuses to touch). You need to watch this one.

Share

Now more than ever, I need every single one of you to take action — starting with the Epstein Petition. This petition matters because it sends a message that we are not backing down, we are not letting them bury the truth, and we are not letting corruption win quietly. Sign it, share it, and push it everywhere. If we want accountability, we have to demand it together — as a united force.

👉 https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

And if you want to be part of what we’re building behind the scenes, we need volunteers. This movement isn’t going to build itself — and I need people who are ready to step up and help organize, spread the word, and keep pressure on the system. Email the volunteer hotline:

levpttp@proton.me

I’m also asking you directly: please become a paid subscriber.

Because this is how we break through the algorithms. This is how we keep independent reporting alive. This is how we stay loud when they want us silenced. Paid subscribers are the backbone of this movement, and I’m telling you straight: we need you now more than ever.

If you’re able to contribute to help us keep going, here are the direct links:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/c037ec762

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And let me be clear — if you can’t contribute or can’t become a paid subscriber right now, there is NO pressure. None. This is a family. This is a movement. And every person can do something. Subscribe. Share this post. Send it to a friend. Restack it. Post it on social media. Bring one new person into this community. Because the truth spreads one voice at a time — and we are just getting started.

❤️ Let’s keep fighting forward — together.

-Lev Parnas

P.S.

If you haven’t yet, go to levremembers.com and grab a copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book Trump doesn’t want out.

The book that connects the dots on Putin, Venezuela, Trump, and what you’re watching unfold in front of your eyes.

And while you’re there, grab your Enough Is Enough gear — shirts and merch — so you can represent.

Because it’s time to take our democracy back.

Enough is Enough.