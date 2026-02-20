Today is a big day.

Today, the United Kingdom did something that many said would never happen.

Andrew — no longer “Prince,” no longer protected by titles or tradition — was arrested.

Let that sink in.

For years, survivors were mocked. Silenced. Discredited. Threatened.

And yet they kept speaking.

Especially Virginia Giuffre.

Virginia fought when it would have been easier to disappear. She fought when some of the most powerful people in the world tried to crush her. She stood up to a royal machine that had existed for centuries. She endured smear campaigns, intimidation, humiliation — all so the truth could breathe.

May she rest in peace knowing that today, accountability moved forward.

This isn’t just another headline. This is historic.

The brother of a king. A man wrapped in privilege, proximity to power, and institutional protection — stripped down to a defendant. That hasn’t happened in modern British history. And yet it happened.

Because no one is above the law.

And if the UK can do it — if even a monarchy can allow justice to move forward — then what is our excuse here in the United States?

This Is Bigger Than One Arrest

The Epstein network was never just an American scandal. It was global.

It touched governments. Intelligence circles. Financial institutions. Tech oligarchs. Russian power structures. Middle Eastern royalty. British elites. American billionaires.

This is a worldwide strategy. A worldwide cover-up.

And I’m telling you now — what we are beginning to see with Andrew is just the surface.

There are deeper links emerging:

Financial flows connected to powerful political figures.

Questions surrounding Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The unanswered threads connecting the UK, Russia, and the networks orbiting Ghislaine Maxwell and her father.

The infiltration of powerful institutions — from finance to politics — by oligarchic interests aligned with Moscow.

The coordination between technocracy and authoritarian power.

This is not conspiracy. This is pattern recognition.

What We’ve Been Building

Last week, I was in Washington, D.C.

I stood face to face with lawmakers. I delivered information our independent journalists — the Wolfpack — assembled piece by piece. Documents. Connections. Questions Congress hadn’t yet asked.

We demanded answers about Zorro Ranch.

We demanded answers about financial entanglements.

We demanded subpoenas.

And now?

We’re watching investigations officially open.

We’re watching scrutiny expand.

We’re watching arrests happen.

Coincidence?

No.

Pressure works.

Grassroots works.

Truth works.

Let me be clear about something.

This is about survivors.

It’s about the girls who were trafficked.

It’s about the families who were shattered.

It’s about women like Virginia who were degraded in public so that powerful men could remain comfortable in private.

Every delay in accountability is another wound.

Every smear campaign is another act of violence.

Every time someone says “move on,” they are telling survivors their pain is inconvenient.

Well, not here.

Not with us.

America’s Moment Is Now

If Andrew can be arrested…

If royal protection can fall…

Then Congress has no excuse.

We need subpoenas.

We need hearings.

We need financial investigations.

We need the media to stop whispering and start reporting.

We need Democrats and Republicans to decide whether they serve the Constitution — or proximity to power.

Because no one is above the law.

Not a prince.

Not a president.

Not a billionaire donor.

Not a cabinet secretary.

No one.

I’m Not Backing Down

I won’t lie to you.

Every time I publish one of these letters, I know I’m making enemies.

Every time I go live, I know there are people trying to shut it down.

There are threats.

There is pressure.

There are coordinated attempts to discredit.

But I also know this:

They wouldn’t be reacting if we weren’t getting close.

And I have surprises coming.

Major announcements.

Stay tuned.

Next week, I’ll be back in Washington, D.C. for the State of the Union.

And I won’t be there quietly sitting in the audience.

I’ll be there alongside Miles Taylor, members of Congress, and a growing coalition of truth-tellers who refuse to bow to intimidation, refuse to sanitize corruption, and refuse to let this moment pass without accountability.

While the cameras focus on applause lines and political theater inside the chamber, we’ll be focused on something far more important outside of it — the truth.

We will be speaking directly to the American people about what’s really at stake: the rule of law, the weaponization of power, the global networks of corruption, and the urgent need for Congress to act.

We’re not slowing down.

We’re accelerating.

Here’s What You Can Do

1️⃣ Sign the Petition 👉 https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

The Epstein accountability petition is not symbolic.

It is leverage.

It is how we demonstrate that the American people demand subpoenas, demand hearings, demand transparency.

Add your name.

Forward it.

Make them feel the weight of public demand.

This is how democracies move.

