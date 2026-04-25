Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Lisa Farlin's avatar
Lisa Farlin
27m

Best to you today Lev! And to Aaron & all the independent news persons out there showing the rest of them what the 1st Amendment really means!!👏🏻🥰

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Angie's avatar
Angie
32m

“Independent media wants the American people to know what is happening under the table.”— GREAT LINE LEV!! I hope you guys get to do some livestreams today, and we gotta see “black tie” Lev!! 🩷🩷🩷

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