The White House Correspondents’ Dinner did not begin as just another Washington party.

It began as a gathering around the press, the presidency, and the basic democratic principle that reporters are not supposed to serve power — they are supposed to question it.

The White House Correspondents’ Association exists to support journalists who cover the presidency, defend access to information, raise scholarship money, and recognize the work of reporters who hold power accountable. The dinner, at its best, is supposed to be a celebration of the First Amendment and a free press.

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That is what it is supposed to mean.

A free press.

A free people.

A government that does not get to decide who is allowed to speak.

But today, that meaning is being tested right in front of our eyes.

Because Donald Trump and the people around him do not believe in a free press. They believe in a loyal press. They believe in a punished press. They believe in a press that either bends the knee or gets attacked, sued, smeared, investigated, or threatened.

And now those same people — Trump’s allies, his enforcers, his administration figures, and the people helping normalize this entire operation — are being welcomed into the rooms where the press is supposed to be honored.

That is the contradiction.

That is the insult.

That is what makes today so important.

We are watching a president who has spent years calling journalists enemies, suing media companies, threatening networks, attacking independent reporters, and turning the words “fake news” into a political weapon walk into a space that is supposed to represent press freedom.

And it is not just Trump.

It is the people around him.

Kash Patel. Stephen Miller. Pam Bondi. Trump’s DOJ. Trump’s FBI. The entire machinery being built around intimidation, retaliation, and control.

The New York Times has reported that the FBI investigated one of its reporters, Elizabeth Williamson, after she wrote about Kash Patel’s girlfriend traveling with an FBI SWAT security detail.

Think about what that means.

A reporter writes a story.

The story is uncomfortable for someone powerful.

And suddenly, the FBI is involved.

That is not how a free country is supposed to operate.

That is how intimidation starts.

First they call the press the enemy.

Then they sue.

Then they threaten access.

Then they investigate.

Then everyone else gets the message: be careful what you say, be careful what you write, be careful what you expose.

That is not free speech.

That is government-backed fear.

And now, while all of this is happening, these same circles are being treated like honored guests in media spaces.

This is exactly the problem.

Corporate media wants access.

Independent media wants truth.

Corporate media wants a seat at the table.

Independent media wants the American people to know what is happening under the table.

And that is why today matters.

Today is not just about the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Today is about whether the press still understands its role.

Today is about whether journalists are willing to stand up while the most powerful people in the country try to silence them.

Today is about whether we are going to let the First Amendment become a decoration on the wall while the people in power gut it in real time.

Because free speech is not protected by polite dinners.

Free speech is protected by people willing to use it.

Free speech is not a photo op.

Free speech is not a ballroom.

Free speech is not sitting quietly next to people who are actively trying to intimidate the press.

Free speech is telling the truth when powerful people want you quiet.

Free speech is asking the question they do not want asked.

Free speech is publishing the story they do not want published.

Free speech is independent journalists, whistleblowers, writers, creators, and everyday Americans refusing to be scared into silence.

That is why today I will be at the Substack media event with other truth-tellers, other patriots, and independent journalists who are not afraid to speak out.

These are people who understand what this moment is.

Not access journalism.

Not cocktail-party journalism.

Not whispering the truth in private and staying silent in public.

Real journalism.

Independent journalism.

Journalism that remembers the job is not to protect power. The job is to expose it.

I will be there with my son and others, and I will be streaming live throughout the day.

So make sure you are subscribed. Make sure your notifications are on. Make sure you share the streams, restack the posts, and help bring more people into this conversation.

Because this is bigger than one dinner.

This is bigger than one event.

This is about our voices.

This is about our rights.

This is about whether we are still willing to stand up when the people in power try to make fear the price of speaking the truth.

They can sue.

They can smear.

They can threaten.

They can investigate.

They can try to intimidate journalists, whistleblowers, independent reporters, and everyday Americans.

But they cannot silence a movement when the people decide to stand together.

That is what this platform is about.

That is what this community is about.

And that is what today is about.

We are not just watching history.

We are standing inside it.

And I promise you this: I will keep bringing you the truth from inside the room, outside the room, and from the places the mainstream media refuses to look.

But I cannot do this alone.

If you believe in independent journalism, if you believe in free speech, if you believe the American people deserve the truth, now is the time to support this work.

Become a paid subscriber. It keeps this platform alive, independent, and strong. It helps us break through the algorithm and reach more people with the truth.

And make sure you register at callsforcongress@proton.me

This movement is about using our voices. It is about calling, emailing, showing up, and making sure the people in power hear us loud and clear. Free speech only matters if we use it.

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If you cannot become a paid subscriber, you are still part of this family. Subscribe for free. Restack. Like. Comment. Share. Send this to someone who needs to hear it.

Everybody can do something.

Support directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

This is not just a community.

This is a movement.

And today, we make our voices heard.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.