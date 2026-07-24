“A house divided against itself cannot stand.” — Abraham Lincoln, 1858

History is filled with moments when societies reached a crossroads—not because they faced an external enemy, but because they allowed distrust, anger, and division to consume them from within. Those moments rarely began with dramatic events. More often, they began with neighbors who stopped listening, communities that stopped trusting, and people who forgot that disagreement does not require dehumanization.

Over the past week, I’ve found myself thinking about that lesson more than ever. What I’ve witnessed has compelled me to write this personal message—not to tell anyone what to think, but to ask whether we’re allowing division to become more powerful than our shared humanity.

The past week i’ve watched conversations turn into accusations. I’ve watched disagreements become personal attacks. I’ve watched people who should be standing shoulder to shoulder begin tearing one another apart.

And now that same division has spread beyond cable news and social media. It has reached X. It has reached independent media. It has reached Substack. It has entered communities that were built to challenge power—not each other.

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For weeks, I’ve been trying to bring together people from different faiths, political beliefs, backgrounds, and life experiences. Not because I expected everyone to agree.

We never will.

The goal was never agreement.

The goal was unity.

Because if there is one lesson I learned from being inside politics, it is this:

Division is one of the most powerful political weapons there is.

When ordinary people spend all their energy fighting one another, those in power face less scrutiny. When every disagreement becomes a personal betrayal, we stop looking up at the people making decisions and start looking sideways at one another.

Whether the division is political, religious, racial, or ideological, the result is the same: our attention is pulled away from leadership, accountability, the rule of law, and the future of our democracy.

That should concern every American.

Those of you who have followed me know why I created this platform.

I am not a journalist.

I have never claimed to be.

I am someone who has seen how politics operates from the inside. I have seen how narratives are shaped, how anger is redirected, and how people in power benefit when the public is too divided to hold them accountable.

My responsibility is to keep asking difficult questions while refusing to lose my humanity in the process.

This platform has never existed to defend one tribe against another.

It has never been about choosing one group of people over another.

It has always been about defending humanity.

Whether you are Jewish, Muslim, Christian, or have no religious faith at all.

Whether you are Israeli, Palestinian, Ukrainian, Russian, American, Sudanese, or from anywhere else in the world.

Every innocent life has equal value.

Every grieving parent feels the same pain.

Every child deserves the same chance to grow up in peace.

That should never be controversial.

Humanity Cannot Be Selective

The world is suffering.

Families have been devastated in Israel.

Families have been devastated in Gaza.

Ukrainian families continue to live under missile and drone attacks.

Millions have suffered through war, displacement, and hunger in Sudan and other conflicts that rarely dominate our headlines.

Pain does not belong to one nation.

Humanity does not belong to one religion.

Compassion does not belong to one political party.

We do not have to agree on every foreign-policy decision. We do not have to defend every government or support every leader. We do not have to agree on taxes, immigration, military strategy, policing, healthcare, or countless other issues.

That is democracy.

A healthy democracy makes room for disagreement.

But hatred must never become our identity.

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And before I ask anyone to look beyond their anger, I want to acknowledge how difficult that can be.

These are not abstract debates.

These are families.

These are children.

These are parents waiting for a phone call they pray never comes.

Many of you have loved ones in Israel. Many of you have loved ones in Gaza. Many of you have family in Ukraine, Russia, or other parts of the world where war and uncertainty have become part of everyday life.

I understand why these conversations become emotional.

I understand why people become angry.

I understand why pain can overwhelm reason.

I know part of that feeling myself.

I have family in Ukraine. Every missile attack, every explosion, and every report of another family losing everything is more than a headline to me. It is personal.

I have also experienced a different kind of pain here at home.

My family has been targeted.

My son has been targeted.

The attacks against me have become increasingly personal, and I have received threats that no family should ever have to endure.

So I understand what happens when an issue stops feeling political and reaches directly into your home.

That is exactly why I am asking all of us to do something difficult:

Do not let your pain become someone else’s political weapon.

Do not let grief become hatred.

Do not let anger be redirected toward people who are also hurting.

Do not allow those who benefit from chaos to convince you that your neighbor is your enemy.

Channel your pain into action that can actually change the future.

Stand for innocent people without dehumanizing other innocent people.

Condemn injustice without surrendering your compassion.

Demand accountability without becoming consumed by hate.

Because if we become what we are fighting against, we have already lost.

Today, more than ever, we should stop and ask ourselves a simple question:

Who benefits when we spend all our energy fighting each other?

The answer is not ordinary Americans.

It is not the grieving families in Israel or Gaza.

It is not the people of Ukraine.

It is not the families suffering in Sudan or anywhere else.

It is not the working people trying to protect their children, pay their bills, and preserve a future where their voices still matter.

The people who benefit are those who depend on division to avoid accountability.

Donald Trump, MAGA, and Republican leaders benefit when the opposition fractures, when allies turn on one another, and when people who agree on most of the larger danger become enemies over the remaining disagreements.

They benefit when we forget what is at stake.

They benefit when outrage replaces organization.

They benefit when we attack one another instead of watching what is happening to our institutions, our justice system, and our elections.

Stop for a moment and look at what is happening.

Ask yourself whether every new online battle is bringing us closer to justice—or merely making us weaker, angrier, and easier to manipulate.

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History reminds us that progress has never required everyone to think alike.

It has required people to recognize that some principles are greater than their differences.

During World War II, countries with profoundly different political systems formed an alliance against Nazi Germany because they understood that defeating fascism had to come first. That alliance did not erase their disagreements. It did not prevent the Cold War. It did not make former adversaries permanent friends.

The Civil Rights Movement brought together Americans of different races, religions, regions, and political backgrounds around a fundamental truth: equality and human dignity were worth fighting for. Those people did not agree on everything. They agreed that segregation, discrimination, and injustice could not continue.

After September 11, Americans from every faith, party, and background stood together. That unity was not perfect, and fear sometimes produced terrible consequences, especially for Muslim and Arab Americans. We must be honest about that. But the instinct to stand together in a moment of national trauma showed that Americans are capable of seeing beyond ordinary divisions when the moment demands it.

It demonstrated something simpler and more important:

People and nations can unite around a shared purpose without surrendering their individual beliefs.

That lesson still matters.

Unity does not require uniformity.

Unity does not require silence.

Unity does not mean abandoning your principles or pretending our disagreements do not exist.

Unity requires recognizing that some fights are too important to lose because we were too busy fighting each other.

If we truly want to protect democracy and help suffering people around the world, then we must focus our attention where it belongs.

Let us protect free and fair elections.

Let us defend the rule of law.

Let us hold every public official accountable, regardless of party, wealth, title, or influence.

Let us demand transparency from our government, including continued scrutiny of unresolved questions surrounding the Epstein investigation and any other matter where the public is still owed the truth.

Let us pay close attention to the actions of the Department of Justice, the FBI, our courts, and every institution entrusted with public power.

Let us protect independent journalism and the right of people to speak without being intimidated, threatened, sued into silence, or targeted for revenge.

Let us follow the facts.

Let us ask difficult questions.

Let us stay engaged.

Those are the conversations that strengthen democracy.

Not endless outrage.

Not religious hatred.

Not purity tests.

Not destroying people who agree with us on 90 percent because of the remaining 10 percent.

We should be able to disagree about Israel and Palestine without denying the humanity of Israelis or Palestinians.

We should be able to support Ukraine without hating every Russian person.

We should be able to debate policy without threatening families.

We should be able to challenge leaders without attacking entire populations.

And we should be able to recognize that the suffering of one people does not cancel out the suffering of another.

If your heart is with Ukraine, then help build the democratic strength and international leadership necessary to defend the Ukrainian people against authoritarian aggression.

If your heart is with Israelis and Palestinians, then fight for leadership capable of pursuing security, dignity, diplomacy, and a future in which both peoples can live in peace.

If your heart breaks for innocent people anywhere in the world, then help restore an America capable of leading through democratic values, alliances, human rights, and moral credibility.

Because the truth is this:

We cannot effectively help the world if we lose our democracy at home.

Our ability to support Ukraine, pursue peace in the Middle East, confront authoritarianism, protect human rights, and respond to suffering depends on the strength of our own institutions.

If Americans lose faith in elections, if the rule of law becomes selective, if independent voices are intimidated, and if citizens begin to believe their votes and voices no longer matter, then our power to help anyone—at home or abroad—becomes weaker.

That is why our attention must return to the issues that affect every American:

Protecting our elections.

Defending the rule of law.

Demanding accountability from those who hold power.

Protecting constitutional rights.

Preserving free speech.

Supporting independent voices.

And making sure every citizen’s vote and voice matter.

Everything else depends on that foundation.

A Fight for One Another

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So I have one request.

Let us stop feeding division.

Let us stop turning allies into enemies.

Let us stop allowing algorithms, anonymous accounts, provocateurs, and professional outrage merchants to decide who deserves our hatred today.

Let us stop mistaking cruelty for courage.

Let us stop allowing people in pain to be manipulated into attacking other people in pain.

Instead, channel your anger into action.

Vote.

Organize.

Volunteer.

Speak out.

Support independent media.

Demand transparency.

Protect democratic institutions.

Stand against antisemitism.

Stand against Islamophobia.

Stand against racism.

Stand against authoritarianism.

And refuse to surrender your humanity.

If you care about Israel, fight for humanity.

If you care about Palestine, fight for humanity.

If you care about Ukraine, fight for humanity.

If you care about people suffering anywhere else in the world, fight for humanity.

Because humanity is not selective.

Neither should we be.

If you are looking for a platform that tells you to hate your neighbor because they disagree with you, this is not it.

If you are looking for a platform that tells you one religion, nationality, race, or group matters more than another, this is not it.

But if you believe democracy is worth defending…

If you believe free speech matters…

If you believe truth and accountability matter…

If you believe every innocent life has value…

If you believe humanity must come before hatred…

Then you are home.

I Need Your Help

Today, I am asking for your help.

Share this letter.

Restack it.

Send it to someone who needs to read it.

Bring one new person into this community.

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If you’d like to follow my campaign for Congress, receive updates, and learn more about how we’re building an independent movement that puts people before politics, please visit LevForCongress.org.

And if you haven’t already, I hope you’ll visit LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy. I wrote it to explain how the influence networks and political machinery behind the scenes actually operate. What you’re watching unfold today didn’t appear overnight. Much of it has roots stretching back to the first Trump administration. Understanding that history helps us understand this moment—and prepare for what comes next.

But this movement is not about me.

It is not about one person.

It is not about one religion.

It is not about one country.

It is about proving that truth is stronger than propaganda.

That unity is stronger than division.

That democracy is stronger than authoritarianism.

And that humanity is stronger than hate.

We do not have to agree on everything.

We never will.

But we must agree that every human life has value.

We must agree that democracy is worth protecting.

We must agree that our children deserve a country that chooses hope over fear, dialogue over hatred, and courage over division.

Let us return our attention to the issues that affect every American.

Protecting our elections.

Defending the rule of law.

Demanding accountability.

Protecting our rights.

Preserving our democracy.

And rebuilding an America strong enough to stand for humanity around the world.

The next few months are too important to spend fighting one another.

Let us spend them defending democracy.

Let us spend them protecting humanity.

Let us spend them proving that love is stronger than hate.

United we stand. Divided we fall.

Now, more than ever, let us choose unity.

Let us choose truth.

Let us choose democracy.

Let us choose humanity.

And let us choose one another.

Together.

-Lev Parnas