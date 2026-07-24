Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy Robinson's avatar
Judy Robinson
7h

Lev, what a beautiful, caring, helpful, wise, and thoughtful message of truths! Thank you for all of this. How I hope for unity in caring for humanity, for being respectful and understanding with compassion, for realizing why we are here on Earth, and for having no idols either! I wish safety and caring for everyone!

Reply
Share
TerriNap's avatar
TerriNap
7h

Thank you, Lev! I hope everyone who reads this understands how important it is for us to stand together in this fight!

Reply
Share
55 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lev Parnas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture