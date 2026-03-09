For months, I’ve been telling you that things were going to get worse before they got better.

Well… here we are.

The warning signs are already flashing red across the global economy. The markets are in free fall. Futures are already collapsing before the opening bell. The Dow is plunging far below the 50,000 mark — and this is just the beginning of what the markets are signaling.

This isn’t some random fluctuation.

This is instability.

This is uncertainty.

This is the price of reckless leadership and dangerous geopolitics playing out in real time.

And the American people are the ones who will pay the price.

At the same time, oil prices are surging to some of the highest levels we’ve seen in years. Anyone who understands global markets knows exactly what that means next.

Higher oil means higher gas prices.

Higher gas prices mean higher food prices.

Higher food prices mean families across America struggling even more just to get by.

This is the ripple effect of chaos at the top.

I told you a year ago that this moment was coming. I warned that corruption, instability, and authoritarian politics would eventually collide with our economy and our democracy.

And now we are living through it.

But let me be clear about one thing.

This year is different.

Last year was about warning people.

This year is about action.

Enough is enough.

We are taking back our democracy.

We are taking back our rights.

And we are stopping this march toward dictatorship before it is too late.

But we’re not doing it through billionaires or corporate PACs.

We’re doing it the only way real change has ever happened in this country — through a grassroots movement powered by people like you.

That’s exactly why I made the decision to run for Congress.

Yes, I’m running in Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

But make no mistake about it — this campaign is about far more than one district or one state.

I’m running for every American who is tired of the corruption.

I’m running for every family that feels like the system is rigged against them.

I’m running for every citizen who refuses to sit back and watch our democracy slip away.

And here’s the truth that makes this race different from any other in the country:

I know Donald Trump.

I didn’t read about him in the headlines.

I wasn’t guessing from the outside.

I sat in the rooms.

I was at the dinners.

I saw the inner circle up close.

I know the underbelly of that system — and I have the receipts.

That’s exactly why they don’t want me in Congress.

Because if there’s one person they fear walking into those halls with the truth, it’s someone who already knows how the game is played.

And that’s why this race isn’t just about Florida.

It’s about helping take back Congress across this entire country.

It’s about making sure Donald Trump and every single one of his corrupt enablers are finally held accountable.

But I can’t do this alone.

They are already building war chests to try to stop this campaign before it gains momentum.

And one more thing.

This week, there will be a lot of news coming out of our campaign.

Major developments.

Major announcements.

And a lot of truth that certain people would prefer stay buried.

So stay alert.

Stay engaged.

And stay ready.

Because we’re just getting started.

Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress — Florida’s 27th District