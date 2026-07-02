Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Michele Betts Schultz's avatar
Michele Betts Schultz
8h

Well stated. Crucial to morality. Thank you!

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Judy Houser, Weave a fine yarn's avatar
Judy Houser, Weave a fine yarn
8h

Well said, Lev! Thank you!

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