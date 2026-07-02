There are moments in history when a nation is tested not by its military strength, its economy, or its politics—but by its humanity.

I believe we are living through one of those moments today.

Over the last several months, I have watched something that should terrify every American, regardless of political party, religion, or ideology.

I have watched antisemitism rise at an alarming pace across the United States.

I have watched American Jews—people who have nothing to do with decisions made by any government—be insulted, threatened, harassed, and, in some cases, attacked simply because they are Jewish.

At the same time, I remember another chapter in our recent history.

After September 11, 2001, millions of American Muslims woke up to discover that they, too, had suddenly become targets.

Not because of anything they had done.

Not because of anything they believed.

But because terrorists had committed unimaginable evil, and too many people chose to blame an entire faith for the actions of a few extremists.

Mosques were vandalized.

Children were bullied.

Businesses were boycotted.

Families lived in fear.

We called it Islamophobia.

Most Americans eventually recognized it for what it was: collective blame. Fear transformed into prejudice.

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Today, I fear we are repeating that same mistake—only with different victims.

Jewish Americans are increasingly being judged by the actions of a government thousands of miles away.

That is not justice.

It is prejudice.

But this isn’t just an American story.

It is becoming a global one.

After 9/11, Muslims around the world felt the consequences of crimes they did not commit.

Today, Jewish communities around the world are experiencing rising hostility because of decisions made by political leaders they neither elected nor control.

And there is another dangerous trend now taking shape.

Because of Donald Trump’s policies, his wars, his attacks, and the decisions being driven by the radical ideologues surrounding him and pushing the Project 2025 agenda, Americans around the world are beginning to feel the consequences.

Not just the politicians.

Not just the people in power.

All of us.

Ordinary Americans are beginning to be judged by the actions of one man, one administration, and one dangerous political movement.

That should terrify us.

Because this is how collective blame spreads.

After 9/11, Muslims around the world felt hatred for crimes they did not commit.

After October 7th, Jews around the world have felt hatred for decisions they did not make.

And now, because of Donald Trump and the extremist agenda being carried out in America’s name, Americans are beginning to feel that same resentment simply for being American.

This is why we must wake up.

This is why we must stop allowing leaders and extremists to turn grief into revenge, fear into hatred, and political accountability into collective blame.

History keeps teaching us the same lesson.

When we stop separating governments from citizens…

When we stop separating extremists from ordinary families…

When we stop separating political leaders from entire religions or nationalities…

We begin to lose our humanity.

There is nothing wrong with criticizing governments.

There is nothing wrong with condemning military decisions.

There is nothing wrong with demanding accountability for violations of international law or for crimes committed against civilians, regardless of who commits them.

Governments should be questioned.

Leaders should be scrutinized.

Policies should be challenged.

That is democracy.

But there is a moral line that should never be crossed.

Holding an entire religion, ethnicity, or people responsible for the actions of political leaders is not justice.

It is prejudice.

Just as every American Muslim was not responsible for September 11, every Jewish American is not responsible for the decisions of the Israeli government.

Likewise, ordinary Americans should not be judged around the world solely by the actions of the government that represents them.

The overwhelming majority of people everywhere simply want the same things.

To raise their children safely.

To provide for their families.

To live in peace.

To leave this world better than they found it.

Many hold different political opinions.

Many disagree with their own governments.

Many protest their own leaders.

Reducing millions of people to a single political identity is both false and dangerous.

The same principle applies everywhere.

No Palestinian child should be viewed as a terrorist.

No Israeli child should be viewed as an occupier.

No Muslim should be judged because of extremists.

No Jew should be judged because of politicians.

No American should be hated simply because they are American.

Human beings are not guilty by association.

That principle is either universal—or it means nothing.

Today, emotions are raw.

The suffering is immense.

Families have been shattered.

Hostages were taken.

Entire neighborhoods have been destroyed.

Thousands of innocent civilians have been killed.

Every innocent life lost is a tragedy.

This is not a competition over whose grief is greater.

Pain cannot be measured like a scoreboard.

There is no trophy for suffering.

What concerns me just as much is watching political leaders, influencers, and extremists exploit that suffering to convince people that revenge is justice and that hatred is somehow a virtue.

It never is.

The more we demonize entire communities, the stronger the extremists become.

Division is their oxygen.

Hatred is their victory.

History has taught us, over and over again, that when societies begin blaming entire communities for the actions of a few, the consequences are devastating.

Accountability must be precise.

If a leader authorizes unlawful acts, hold that leader accountable.

If a terrorist organization murders civilians, hold the terrorists accountable.

If soldiers commit war crimes, investigate and prosecute them.

If politicians inflame hatred, expose them.

Justice has names.

Hatred paints with a brush so wide that it eventually reaches innocent people.

That is the difference.

As someone who has lived through authoritarian systems, political corruption, and the weaponization of fear, I have learned one lesson that never changes:

When governments convince people to stop seeing one another as human beings, democracy begins to erode.

The answer has never been more hatred.

It has never been revenge.

It has never been collective punishment.

The answer has always been the same.

Protect innocent people.

Defend human dignity.

Demand accountability from those who abuse power.

And refuse to surrender our humanity—even when the world around us seems determined to lose its own.

We should never normalize antisemitism.

We should never normalize Islamophobia.

We should never normalize anti-American hatred.

We should never normalize hatred toward any people because of the actions of others.

Because the moment we begin hating entire people, we have already lost.

Remember, love will conquer hate.

That is what Lev Remembers has always been about.

Not dividing America—but helping unite it.

Not choosing one group of people over another—but choosing humanity over hatred.

Speaking truth to power is rarely easy. Sometimes it challenges one side. Sometimes it challenges the other. The truth doesn’t belong to a political party, a religion, or an ideology. It belongs to all of us. And while I know I won’t always please everyone, I will always strive to be guided by one principle: do what is right, not what is easy.

We are all human beings first.

No matter our religion.

No matter our race.

No matter our nationality.

No matter our political beliefs.

When innocent people suffer, our compassion should not depend on which flag they live under or which faith they practice. It should simply be compassion.

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That is the America I believe in.

That is the future worth fighting for.

If you believe we need more unity and less division, more accountability and less collective blame, more humanity and less hatred, then I ask you to help me spread this message far and wide.

These next elections matter—not because one party must destroy the other, but because we need leaders who will unite our communities instead of profiting from fear and division. That is one of the reasons I am running for Congress as an Independent: to prove that we can put people before politics, country before party, and humanity before ideology.

To follow my campaign and learn more about our movement, please visit LevForCongress.org.

If my work has value to you, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support allows this platform to remain independent and continue having the difficult conversations that too many others avoid.

If you would like to support my work directly, you can also contribute:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Thank you for believing that decency still matters, that truth still matters, and that humanity is always worth defending.

And never forget:

Love will always conquer hate.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away